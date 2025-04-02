Top AI Tools for Developers
Discover how AI tools enhance developer productivity, streamline workflows, and empower innovation in the tech landscape.
Discover how AI tools enhance developer productivity, streamline workflows, and empower innovation in the tech landscape.
Explore how Lynx.js enables native app development with Vue, enhancing performance and scalability for mobile applications.
Learn to build a customizable digital Holiday Greeting Card maker using Vue 3 and Satori, enhancing your frontend development skills.
Explore key updates in Vue tools for 2025, enhancing your development workflow and staying ahead in the evolving Vue ecosystem.
Explore the build process of Vue apps, comparing Vite with the upcoming Rolldown, and discover how to enhance performance significantly.
Explore key Nuxt 4 features like route groups and custom prefetch triggers that enhance your development experience and efficiency.
Discover how dynamic layouts with Vue jsx can enhance your development workflow, making UIs flexible, maintainable, and efficient with Vue.js.
Verifying user identity is crucial for protecting sensitive data. Learn how Nuxt Auth Utils provides a minimalist authentication module for Nuxt, offering Vue composables and server utils for implementing authentication on your own.
Nuxt 4 introduces performance upgrades and API consistency. Learn about the new folder structure, caching data, and other changes in this tutorial.
Vapor Mode: A game-changer for Vue.js performance. Learn how it optimizes rendering, reduces memory usage, and boosts app efficiency.
Nuxt.js introduces Server-Only Components, which are components that only run and render on the server, improving page load performance by eliminating the need for hydration.
FormKit is a comprehensive form-building framework designed for Vue developers. Explore how FormKit can save us time, energy and maintenance for use in our Vue.js projects.
Explore some topics that are a great starting point for becoming a better Vue.js developer in 2024.
This article serves as a guide for you to learn the strategies for building inclusive applications using Vue.js. In the end, you will have acquired knowledge on how to utilize the framework's strengths to build high-quality applications that everyone can use.
Supercharge your developer experience when working with icons using Nuxt Icon.
Your comprehensive guide to using Nuxt Studio for creating and configuring projects
Nuxt UI is a library that allows us to build scalable interfaces with Nuxt without the need to build from scratch. In this tutorial, we’ll be building a minimal X (Twitter) profile UI using the Nuxt UI component library.
Learn to apply Nuxt 3 performance tips in a real-world application by building a small news app.
In this article, we’ll be looking at Performance in Nuxt 3 applications and how we can boost the performance of our apps.
The Nuxt Dev Tools offer a powerful set of features for Nuxt developers to gain more control, feedback, and clarity over their development experience.
Learn how to build a 3D scene in a Nuxt 3 app using TresJS, a Vue custom renderer for ThreeJS.
In this article, we’ll take a look at VueMacros for enhancing Vue.js development. We'll cover installation & configuration, different macro types, and their benefits. By the end, you'll have a solid understanding of integrating Vue Macros to streamline your Vue.js projects.
Learn how to stand out in the competitive job market and increase your chances of landing your dream job as a Vue developer.
There are many choices for web solutions these days. As a Vue developer, you might be wondering how Nuxt vs Vitepress vs Astro stack up for your needs.
In this article, we will learn about Vuetify 3, the break in changes when migrating from Vuetify 2, and a sample login form example.
Astro is a new content focused website builder that focuses on shipping less JavaScript. In this article, we will discuss how Vue.js developers can get started with Astro.
We’re looking at AI and how we can take advantage of its new and shiny products in our day-to-day activities as engineers.
This is your year to reach mastery and stay there. Check out the guide of Vue topics, tools and trends to stay on top of for 2023.
By implementing the repository design pattern, we can make API management in our Nuxt 3 apps efficient and extendable with TypeScript.
Vue Query is a tool for solving scenarios beyond just fetching data, such as caching, synchronizing and updating server state. Learn how this Tanstack tool saves time and engineering complexity with your more nuanced querying needs.
In this article, we’ll walk through how to create some simple plugins that you can use as the foundation and inspiration for your own custom Vite plugins.
By default, the state in Pinia stores is cleared upon browser refresh. Let’s look at 3 simple solutions for refresh-proofing your Pinia stores.
Easily add dark mode to your Vue apps with the useDark composable from VueUse
Learn about Vue 3’s new component called <Suspense /> , which gives us control over how and when our UI renders when the component tree includes asynchronous components.
Learn how Vue’s Script Setup came to be, and understand how it differs from the Options API and original Composition API.
Explore Vite vs Vue CLI under the hood so you can make the best choice for your needs
Modernize your styles with Tailwind, the popular utility-first CSS framework.
Nuxt & Next are two front end frameworks that share a lot of similarities beyond just their names. Let’s compare them.
Since Evan You’s build tool Vite has gained massive popularity, there’s now a blazing fast unit test framework that is powered by it: Vitest.
What’s new in Vite 3? Learn about the new updates.
Check out this list of some of the top composables from the VueUse library that can save you tons of time and energy
Let’s unwrap the core differences between watch and watchEffect so that you can use the best tool for the job in your day-to-day code.
What should you use for state management in Nuxt 3? Let’s compare Nuxt’s useState to Pinia.
In this article, Andy Li goes through the pros and cons of Server Side Rendering (SSR), Static Site Generation (SSG), and a hybrid mode called Incremental Static Generation (ISG).
Is Pinia better than Vuex? See how these state management libraries compare and learn how to get started with Pinia.
This tutorial series will serve as your guide on how to craft solid composables that you and your team can rely on.
This tutorial series will serve as your guide on how to craft solid composables that you and your team can rely on.
This tutorial series will serve as your guide on how to craft solid composables that you and your team can rely on.
This tutorial series will serve as your guide on how to craft solid composables that you and your team can rely on.
This tutorial series will serve as your guide on how to craft solid composables that you and your team can rely on.
Wondering if attending a Vue conference is right for you? Explore the reasons you might want to join one.
Do you know how to solve for this breaking change in Vue Router 4? Vue Mastery instructor Marina Mosti explains why route params are not available on created/setup with Vue Router 4.
With the release of Vue 3.2 a new composition tool was made available for us, called "expose"
Check out our suggestions for the topics you can start learning now to level up as a Vue developer in 2022
Explore some of the most popular and helpful plugins and packages in the Vue.js ecosystem
The release of Nuxt 3 Beta brings many new features and improvements for Nuxt.js developers. Learn what that means for you in this article. Related courses: Scaling Vue with Nuxt, Vue 3 Composition API, Vue 3 Deep Dive
We partnered with Evan to create a course, Lightning Fast Builds with Vite, that dives deep into using Vite - and we're unlocking it for free September 24-26!
Explore the new features of the Vue 3 developer tools and how they give more insight into your apps and a better debugging experience.
Learn how to deploy and test the performance of your Vue 3 PWAs.
Use the Migration Guide to convert your Vue 2 app into a Vue 3 one. Download the free Migration Cheat Sheet.
A list of essential deprecated changes from Vue 2 to Vue 3. Download the free Migration Cheat Sheet.
Start creating progressive web apps with Vue 3. It's simpler than you think.
In this tutorial, we'll put the two frameworks, Vue and Svelte, side-by-side, and compare the different implementation approaches.
Learn how map helpers and modules can make your Vuex code more organized, scalable and readable
Why Vue.js is the best JavaScript framework to learn in 2021
Mock Service Worker (MSW) is an exciting API-mocking tool that intercepts your HTTP requests using service worker. This will allow you to make actual HTTP requests that you can inspect with DevTools because MSW works on the service worker level.
A tour of all the essential ES6 features you can use in your Vue apps now (with IE 11 supports)
The world of Vue: what we're grateful for in 2020 and excited about for 2021.
Learn how to get started with Ionic Vue to build cross platform native apps with Vue.
Let's implement a caching pattern called stale-while-revalidate, or SWR, with Vue.
Wondering which version of Vue to learn now? This article helps you decide.
Learn why VS Code is the best code editor for Vue development and how to set it up for the best development experience.
Learn about the advantages of TypeScript and how to implement it with Vue
Now that Vue 3.0 is out, how can you get started mastering it?
There are two ways to start using Vue 3. In this article, we'll show you how so you can take advantage of this new version.
We will create a Vue app as a separate project, and use Apollo client to connect it to our API server for data.
In this article, we will create an actual GraphQL API server using Apollo Server.
What’s so special about GraphQL and how it affects both frontend and backend ecosystems?
If you’re looking to learn the new Vue Router that uses Vue 3, you’re in the right place. Many things are the same in Vue 3 using Vue Router, but there are a few small differences from Vue 2.
We've created a learning path full of courses that teach you Vue 3.
A look at some of the most exciting new features you can take advantage of as a Vue 3 developer
Explore Quasar with Vue by building a basic desktop app and browser extension
Learn about Evan You's latest project Vite, which offers a no-bundler dev setup.
Vue 3’s v-model gives us new powers. Learn how.
Why Vue.js is the best JavaScript framework to learn in 2020
Learn how the top programming teachers produce the best video tutorials.
Validate dynamically generated forms with the popular Vuelidate library.
How does Vue 3's reactivity compare to the way reactivity was done in Vue 2?
Read and listen to Vue Mastery teachers discuss Vue topics from January. We cover Vue Apollo v4, Vue Keep-Alive, and more.
Do you want your user to lose all of their hard work if their browser refreshes? Learn how to prevent that using local storage.
We are proud to officially announce our two very deserving scholarship winners!
We're back with This Month in Vue: Holiday Edition. Continue reading and listening for some special Vue.js treats and surprises from the month of December.
We're giving away two full scholarships to VueConf.US 2020!
Read and listen to Vue Mastery teachers discuss Vue topics from November. We cover Vue 3, Vue SSR, domain-driven Vue.js architecture, and more.
A categorized list of the best ways to start learning Vue 3
Let's explore a complex case-study built with Nuxt.js, Tailwind CSS, and the GreenSock Animation Platform.
Read and listen to Vue Mastery teachers discuss Vue topics from October. We cover Vue 3, dependency injection, unit testing, AI in your Vue app, and conic gradients.
In the final article in this series, we learn about unit test components with a bit more complexity.
Write your first Vue.js unit test using the Jest and vue-test-utils libraries.
Read and listen to Vue Mastery teachers discuss 6 Vue topics from September. We cover unit testing, micro-component architecture, VuePress, passion projects with pianos, Vue conferences, and data provider components.
Getting started with unit testing in Vue.js means learning how to identify what needs to be tested and what doesn't. In part 1 of our beginner's guide of Unit Testing in Vue, we understand the goals of unit testing and what to test and not to test.