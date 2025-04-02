Our Articles

Top AI Tools for Developers

Top AI Tools for Developers

Discover how AI tools enhance developer productivity, streamline workflows, and empower innovation in the tech landscape.

David Nwadiogbu

David Nwadiogbu

2 April 2025

Vue Native? Vue + Lynx

Vue Native? Vue + Lynx

Explore how Lynx.js enables native app development with Vue, enhancing performance and scalability for mobile applications.

David Nwadiogbu

David Nwadiogbu

28 March 2025

Build a Greeting Card Maker w/ Vue 3 + Satori

Build a Greeting Card Maker w/ Vue 3 + Satori

Learn to build a customizable digital Holiday Greeting Card maker using Vue 3 and Satori, enhancing your frontend development skills.

Dubem Izuorah

Dubem Izuorah

19 December 2024

What’s next for Vue in 2025?

What’s next for Vue in 2025?

Explore key updates in Vue tools for 2025, enhancing your development workflow and staying ahead in the evolving Vue ecosystem.

Andy Li

Andy Li

18 December 2024

The Build Process of a Vue App: Rollup vs Rolldown

The Build Process of a Vue App: Rollup vs Rolldown

Explore the build process of Vue apps, comparing Vite with the upcoming Rolldown, and discover how to enhance performance significantly.

Andy Li

Andy Li

4 December 2024

Nuxt 4 features you can use now

Nuxt 4 features you can use now

Explore key Nuxt 4 features like route groups and custom prefetch triggers that enhance your development experience and efficiency.

Andy Li

Andy Li

12 September 2024

Dynamic Layouts with Vue jsx: A Guide to Flexible and Maintainable UIs

Dynamic Layouts with Vue jsx: A Guide to Flexible and Maintainable UIs

Discover how dynamic layouts with Vue jsx can enhance your development workflow, making UIs flexible, maintainable, and efficient with Vue.js.

Dubem Izuorah

Dubem Izuorah

5 September 2024

Minimalist Nuxt Authentication

Minimalist Nuxt Authentication

Verifying user identity is crucial for protecting sensitive data. Learn how Nuxt Auth Utils provides a minimalist authentication module for Nuxt, offering Vue composables and server utils for implementing authentication on your own.

Timi Omoyeni

Timi Omoyeni

12 July 2024

Upgrading to Nuxt 4

Upgrading to Nuxt 4

Nuxt 4 introduces performance upgrades and API consistency. Learn about the new folder structure, caching data, and other changes in this tutorial.

Andy Li

Andy Li

24 June 2024

The Future of Vue: Vapor Mode

The Future of Vue: Vapor Mode

Vapor Mode: A game-changer for Vue.js performance. Learn how it optimizes rendering, reduces memory usage, and boosts app efficiency.

Timi Omoyeni

Timi Omoyeni

25 April 2024

Nuxt's Server-Only Components should be on your radar

Nuxt's Server-Only Components should be on your radar

Nuxt.js introduces Server-Only Components, which are components that only run and render on the server, improving page load performance by eliminating the need for hydration.

Andy Li

Andy Li

25 March 2024

Effortless Forms w/ FormKit

Effortless Forms w/ FormKit

FormKit is a comprehensive form-building framework designed for Vue developers. Explore how FormKit can save us time, energy and maintenance for use in our Vue.js projects.

Timi Omoyeni

Timi Omoyeni

22 March 2024

Vue tools to master in 2024

Vue tools to master in 2024

Explore some topics that are a great starting point for becoming a better Vue.js developer in 2024.

Timi Omoyeni

Timi Omoyeni

27 December 2023

How to Build Accessible Vue.js Applications

How to Build Accessible Vue.js Applications

This article serves as a guide for you to learn the strategies for building inclusive applications using Vue.js. In the end, you will have acquired knowledge on how to utilize the framework's strengths to build high-quality applications that everyone can use.

Uchechukwu Azubuko

Uchechukwu Azubuko

21 December 2023

Nuxt Icon

Nuxt Icon

Supercharge your developer experience when working with icons using Nuxt Icon.

David Atanda

David Atanda

14 December 2023

Touring Nuxt Studio

Touring Nuxt Studio

Your comprehensive guide to using Nuxt Studio for creating and configuring projects

Timi Omoyeni

Timi Omoyeni

8 November 2023

Build an X clone w/ Nuxt UI

Build an X clone w/ Nuxt UI

Nuxt UI is a library that allows us to build scalable interfaces with Nuxt without the need to build from scratch. In this tutorial, we’ll be building a minimal X (Twitter) profile UI using the Nuxt UI component library.

David Atanda

David Atanda

1 November 2023

Nuxt 3 Performance Pt 2

Nuxt 3 Performance Pt 2

Learn to apply Nuxt 3 performance tips in a real-world application by building a small news app.

Timi Omoyeni

Timi Omoyeni

11 October 2023

Nuxt 3 Performance Pt 1

Nuxt 3 Performance Pt 1

In this article, we’ll be looking at Performance in Nuxt 3 applications and how we can boost the performance of our apps.

Timi Omoyeni

Timi Omoyeni

11 October 2023

Exploring the Nuxt 3 DevTools

Exploring the Nuxt 3 DevTools

The Nuxt Dev Tools offer a powerful set of features for Nuxt developers to gain more control, feedback, and clarity over their development experience.

David Atanda

David Atanda

1 September 2023

Building a 3D Scene in Nuxt with TresJS

Building a 3D Scene in Nuxt with TresJS

Learn how to build a 3D scene in a Nuxt 3 app using TresJS, a Vue custom renderer for ThreeJS.

Alvaro Saburido

Alvaro Saburido

25 July 2023

Supercharge your code with VueMacros

Supercharge your code with VueMacros

In this article, we’ll take a look at VueMacros for enhancing Vue.js development. We'll cover installation & configuration, different macro types, and their benefits. By the end, you'll have a solid understanding of integrating Vue Macros to streamline your Vue.js projects.

Timi Omoyeni

Timi Omoyeni

28 June 2023

How to get hired as a Vue developer

How to get hired as a Vue developer

Learn how to stand out in the competitive job market and increase your chances of landing your dream job as a Vue developer.

Kelvin Omereshone

Kelvin Omereshone

9 May 2023

Nuxt vs VitePress vs Astro

Nuxt vs VitePress vs Astro

There are many choices for web solutions these days. As a Vue developer, you might be wondering how Nuxt vs Vitepress vs Astro stack up for your needs.

Timi Omoyeni

Timi Omoyeni

7 April 2023

Exploring Vuetify 3

Exploring Vuetify 3

In this article, we will learn about Vuetify 3, the break in changes when migrating from Vuetify 2, and a sample login form example.

Akanni Seun

Akanni Seun

17 March 2023

Getting Started with Astro for Vue Developers

Getting Started with Astro for Vue Developers

Astro is a new content focused website builder that focuses on shipping less JavaScript. In this article, we will discuss how Vue.js developers can get started with Astro.

Elian Van Cutsem

Elian Van Cutsem

10 March 2023

ChatGPT for Web Developers

ChatGPT for Web Developers

We’re looking at AI and how we can take advantage of its new and shiny products in our day-to-day activities as engineers.

Timi Omoyeni

Timi Omoyeni

2 March 2023

Vue skills to master in 2023

Vue skills to master in 2023

This is your year to reach mastery and stay there. Check out the guide of Vue topics, tools and trends to stay on top of for 2023.

Adam Jahr

Adam Jahr

6 January 2023

API Management in Nuxt 3 with TypeScript

API Management in Nuxt 3 with TypeScript

By implementing the repository design pattern, we can make API management in our Nuxt 3 apps efficient and extendable with TypeScript.

Akanni Seun

Akanni Seun

5 January 2023

Advanced Data Fetching in Vue w/ TanStack Query

Advanced Data Fetching in Vue w/ TanStack Query

Vue Query is a tool for solving scenarios beyond just fetching data, such as caching, synchronizing and updating server state. Learn how this Tanstack tool saves time and engineering complexity with your more nuanced querying needs.

Marina Mosti

Marina Mosti

6 December 2022

Building a plugin with Vite

Building a plugin with Vite

In this article, we’ll walk through how to create some simple plugins that you can use as the foundation and inspiration for your own custom Vite plugins.

Kelvin O Omereshone

Kelvin O Omereshone

8 November 2022

Refresh-proof your Pinia Stores

Refresh-proof your Pinia Stores

By default, the state in Pinia stores is cleared upon browser refresh. Let’s look at 3 simple solutions for refresh-proofing your Pinia stores.

David Nwadiogbu

David Nwadiogbu

31 October 2022

Implementing Dark Mode with VueUse

Implementing Dark Mode with VueUse

Easily add dark mode to your Vue apps with the useDark composable from VueUse

David Nwadiogbu

David Nwadiogbu

28 September 2022

Async with Suspense

Async with Suspense

Learn about Vue 3’s new component called <Suspense /> , which gives us control over how and when our UI renders when the component tree includes asynchronous components.

Marina Mosti

Marina Mosti

28 September 2022

A brief history of Vue Script Setup

A brief history of Vue Script Setup

Learn how Vue’s Script Setup came to be, and understand how it differs from the Options API and original Composition API.

Sairina Merino Tsui

Sairina Merino Tsui

21 September 2022

Vite vs Webpack

Vite vs Webpack

Explore Vite vs Vue CLI under the hood so you can make the best choice for your needs

Shawn Wildermuth

Shawn Wildermuth

14 September 2022

Utility-First CSS with Tailwind

Utility-First CSS with Tailwind

Modernize your styles with Tailwind, the popular utility-first CSS framework.

Andy Li

Andy Li

29 August 2022

Nuxt vs Next - How do they compare?

Nuxt vs Next - How do they compare?

Nuxt & Next are two front end frameworks that share a lot of similarities beyond just their names. Let’s compare them.

David Nwadiogbu

David Nwadiogbu

24 August 2022

Getting Started with Vitest

Getting Started with Vitest

Since Evan You’s build tool Vite has gained massive popularity, there’s now a blazing fast unit test framework that is powered by it: Vitest.

Timi Omoyeni

Timi Omoyeni

1 August 2022

Vite 3 is here! What’s new + how to migrate

Vite 3 is here! What’s new + how to migrate

What’s new in Vite 3? Learn about the new updates.

David Nwadiogbu

David Nwadiogbu

25 July 2022

Best VueUse Composables

Best VueUse Composables

Check out this list of some of the top composables from the VueUse library that can save you tons of time and energy

Michael Thiessen

Michael Thiessen

13 July 2022

Vue’s watch vs watchEffect, which should I use?

Vue’s watch vs watchEffect, which should I use?

Let’s unwrap the core differences between watch and watchEffect so that you can use the best tool for the job in your day-to-day code.

Marina Mosti

Marina Mosti

27 June 2022

Nuxt 3 State Management: Pinia vs useState

Nuxt 3 State Management: Pinia vs useState

What should you use for state management in Nuxt 3? Let’s compare Nuxt’s useState to Pinia.

Michael Thiessen

Michael Thiessen

20 June 2022

New Nuxt 3 Feature: Incremental Static Generation

New Nuxt 3 Feature: Incremental Static Generation

In this article, Andy Li goes through the pros and cons of Server Side Rendering (SSR), Static Site Generation (SSG), and a hybrid mode called Incremental Static Generation (ISG).

Andy Li

Andy Li

14 June 2022

Advantages of Pinia vs Vuex

Advantages of Pinia vs Vuex

Is Pinia better than Vuex? See how these state management libraries compare and learn how to get started with Pinia.

David Nwadiogbu

David Nwadiogbu

6 June 2022

Coding Better Composables: Async Without Await (5/5)

Coding Better Composables: Async Without Await (5/5)

This tutorial series will serve as your guide on how to craft solid composables that you and your team can rely on.

Michael Thiessen

Michael Thiessen

16 May 2022

Coding Better Composables: Start with the Interface (4/5)

Coding Better Composables: Start with the Interface (4/5)

This tutorial series will serve as your guide on how to craft solid composables that you and your team can rely on.

Michael Thiessen

Michael Thiessen

16 May 2022

Coding Better Composables: Dynamic Returns (3/5)

Coding Better Composables: Dynamic Returns (3/5)

This tutorial series will serve as your guide on how to craft solid composables that you and your team can rely on.

Michael Thiessen

Michael Thiessen

16 May 2022

Coding Better Composables: Flexible Arguments (2/5)

Coding Better Composables: Flexible Arguments (2/5)

This tutorial series will serve as your guide on how to craft solid composables that you and your team can rely on.

Michael Thiessen

Michael Thiessen

18 April 2022

Coding Better Composables (1/5)

Coding Better Composables (1/5)

This tutorial series will serve as your guide on how to craft solid composables that you and your team can rely on.

Michael Thiessen

Michael Thiessen

18 April 2022

5 Reasons to attend a Vue conference in 2022

5 Reasons to attend a Vue conference in 2022

Wondering if attending a Vue conference is right for you? Explore the reasons you might want to join one.

Lauren Ramirez

Lauren Ramirez

5 April 2022

Vue Router 4: Route Params Not Available on Created/Setup

Vue Router 4: Route Params Not Available on Created/Setup

Do you know how to solve for this breaking change in Vue Router 4? Vue Mastery instructor Marina Mosti explains why route params are not available on created/setup with Vue Router 4.

Marina Mosti

Marina Mosti

21 March 2022

Understanding Vue 3's "expose"

Understanding Vue 3's "expose"

With the release of Vue 3.2 a new composition tool was made available for us, called "expose"

Marina Mosti

Marina Mosti

18 February 2022

What Vue skills you need for 2022

What Vue skills you need for 2022

Check out our suggestions for the topics you can start learning now to level up as a Vue developer in 2022

Adam Jahr

Adam Jahr

23 December 2021

Most popular Vue.js plugins & packages

Most popular Vue.js plugins & packages

Explore some of the most popular and helpful plugins and packages in the Vue.js ecosystem

John Lim

John Lim

2 December 2021

Nuxt 3 is here! What does that mean for you?

Nuxt 3 is here! What does that mean for you?

The release of Nuxt 3 Beta brings many new features and improvements for Nuxt.js developers. Learn what that means for you in this article. Related courses: Scaling Vue with Nuxt, Vue 3 Composition API, Vue 3 Deep Dive

David Nwadiogbu

David Nwadiogbu

3 November 2021

Learn Vite with Evan You

Learn Vite with Evan You

We partnered with Evan to create a course, Lightning Fast Builds with Vite, that dives deep into using Vite - and we're unlocking it for free September 24-26!

Lauren Ramirez

Lauren Ramirez

16 September 2021

What's new in the Vue 3 Dev Tools

What's new in the Vue 3 Dev Tools

Explore the new features of the Vue 3 developer tools and how they give more insight into your apps and a better debugging experience.

Marina Mosti

Marina Mosti

18 August 2021

Vue 3 PWAs: Deployment & Performance

Vue 3 PWAs: Deployment & Performance

Learn how to deploy and test the performance of your Vue 3 PWAs.

John Lim

John Lim

27 July 2021

Vue 3 Migration Build: safely upgrade your app to Vue 3 (Pt. 1)

Vue 3 Migration Build: safely upgrade your app to Vue 3 (Pt. 1)

Use the Migration Guide to convert your Vue 2 app into a Vue 3 one. Download the free Migration Cheat Sheet.

Andy Li

Andy Li

14 July 2021

Vue 3 Migration Changes: Replace, Rename, and Remove (Pt. 2)

Vue 3 Migration Changes: Replace, Rename, and Remove (Pt. 2)

A list of essential deprecated changes from Vue 2 to Vue 3. Download the free Migration Cheat Sheet.

Andy Li

Andy Li

14 July 2021

Getting started with PWAs and Vue 3

Getting started with PWAs and Vue 3

Start creating progressive web apps with Vue 3. It's simpler than you think.

John Lim

John Lim

7 July 2021

Vue vs Svelte: Comparing Framework Internals

Vue vs Svelte: Comparing Framework Internals

In this tutorial, we'll put the two frameworks, Vue and Svelte, side-by-side, and compare the different implementation approaches.

Andy Li

Andy Li

19 May 2021

Refactoring Vuex with Map Helpers and Modules

Refactoring Vuex with Map Helpers and Modules

Learn how map helpers and modules can make your Vuex code more organized, scalable and readable

Andy Li

Andy Li

20 April 2021

Why Vue is the best framework for 2021 (and beyond)

Why Vue is the best framework for 2021 (and beyond)

Why Vue.js is the best JavaScript framework to learn in 2021

Lauren Ramirez

Lauren Ramirez

16 April 2021

Mock Service Worker: API Mocking for Vue.js Development & Testing

Mock Service Worker: API Mocking for Vue.js Development & Testing

Mock Service Worker (MSW) is an exciting API-mocking tool that intercepts your HTTP requests using service worker. This will allow you to make actual HTTP requests that you can inspect with DevTools because MSW works on the service worker level.

Andy Li

Andy Li

1 March 2021

ES6 features you can use with Vue now

ES6 features you can use with Vue now

A tour of all the essential ES6 features you can use in your Vue apps now (with IE 11 supports)

Andy Li

Andy Li

20 January 2021

Where will Vue go in 2021?

Where will Vue go in 2021?

The world of Vue: what we're grateful for in 2020 and excited about for 2021.

Adam Jahr

Adam Jahr

23 December 2020

What you can do with Ionic Vue

What you can do with Ionic Vue

Learn how to get started with Ionic Vue to build cross platform native apps with Vue.

Andy Li

Andy Li

17 December 2020

Data fetching and caching with SWR and Vue.js

Data fetching and caching with SWR and Vue.js

Let's implement a caching pattern called stale-while-revalidate, or SWR, with Vue.

Andy Li

Andy Li

20 November 2020

Vue 2 or Vue 3? Which should I learn in 2022?

Vue 2 or Vue 3? Which should I learn in 2022?

Wondering which version of Vue to learn now? This article helps you decide.

Adam Jahr

Adam Jahr

16 November 2020

VS Code for Vue.js Developers

VS Code for Vue.js Developers

Learn why VS Code is the best code editor for Vue development and how to set it up for the best development experience.

Andy Li

Andy Li

20 October 2020

Getting Started with TypeScript + Vue.js Tutorial

Getting Started with TypeScript + Vue.js Tutorial

Learn about the advantages of TypeScript and how to implement it with Vue

Andy Li

Andy Li

7 October 2020

Vue 3.0 is here! What's next?

Vue 3.0 is here! What's next?

Now that Vue 3.0 is out, how can you get started mastering it?

Lauren Ramirez

Lauren Ramirez

23 September 2020

Vue 3: Start Using it Today

Vue 3: Start Using it Today

There are two ways to start using Vue 3. In this article, we'll show you how so you can take advantage of this new version.

Gregg Pollack

Gregg Pollack

21 September 2020

Part 3: Client-side GraphQL with Vue.js

Part 3: Client-side GraphQL with Vue.js

We will create a Vue app as a separate project, and use Apollo client to connect it to our API server for data.

Andy Li

Andy Li

14 September 2020

Part 2: Building a GraphQL Server

Part 2: Building a GraphQL Server

In this article, we will create an actual GraphQL API server using Apollo Server.

Andy Li

Andy Li

14 September 2020

Part 1: Why you should use Vue + GraphQL

Part 1: Why you should use Vue + GraphQL

What’s so special about GraphQL and how it affects both frontend and backend ecosystems?

Andy Li

Andy Li

2 September 2020

Vue Router: A Tutorial for Vue 3

Vue Router: A Tutorial for Vue 3

If you’re looking to learn the new Vue Router that uses Vue 3, you’re in the right place. Many things are the same in Vue 3 using Vue Router, but there are a few small differences from Vue 2.

Gregg Pollack

Gregg Pollack

27 August 2020

A Vue 3 Learning Path

A Vue 3 Learning Path

We've created a learning path full of courses that teach you Vue 3.

Lauren Ramirez

Lauren Ramirez

10 August 2020

Vue 3: The Future of Front End

Vue 3: The Future of Front End

A look at some of the most exciting new features you can take advantage of as a Vue 3 developer

Adam Jahr

Adam Jahr

31 July 2020

Vue + Quasar: desktop app and browser extension

Vue + Quasar: desktop app and browser extension

Explore Quasar with Vue by building a basic desktop app and browser extension

Andy Li

Andy Li

10 July 2020

Faster hot reloading for Vue development with Vite

Faster hot reloading for Vue development with Vite

Learn about Evan You's latest project Vite, which offers a no-bundler dev setup.

Andy Li

Andy Li

10 June 2020

Vue 3: Data down, Events up

Vue 3: Data down, Events up

Vue 3’s v-model gives us new powers. Learn how.

Thorsten Lünborg

Thorsten Lünborg

19 May 2020

Why Vue is the best framework for 2020

Why Vue is the best framework for 2020

Why Vue.js is the best JavaScript framework to learn in 2020

Lauren Ramirez

Lauren Ramirez

8 May 2020

Creating the Best Video Programming Tutorials

Creating the Best Video Programming Tutorials

Learn how the top programming teachers produce the best video tutorials.

Gregg Pollack

Gregg Pollack

27 April 2020

Validating Schema-Driven forms with Vuelidate

Validating Schema-Driven forms with Vuelidate

Validate dynamically generated forms with the popular Vuelidate library.

Marina Mosti

Marina Mosti

9 March 2020

Reactivity: Vue 2 vs Vue 3

Reactivity: Vue 2 vs Vue 3

How does Vue 3's reactivity compare to the way reactivity was done in Vue 2?

Marina Mosti

Marina Mosti

14 February 2020

This Month in Vue - January 2020

This Month in Vue - January 2020

Read and listen to Vue Mastery teachers discuss Vue topics from January. We cover Vue Apollo v4, Vue Keep-Alive, and more.

Adam Jahr

Adam Jahr

4 February 2020

Refresh-Proof Vue Forms with Local Storage

Refresh-Proof Vue Forms with Local Storage

Do you want your user to lose all of their hard work if their browser refreshes? Learn how to prevent that using local storage.

Marina Mosti

Marina Mosti

31 January 2020

Announcing our VueConf.US Scholarship Winners

Announcing our VueConf.US Scholarship Winners

We are proud to officially announce our two very deserving scholarship winners!

Gregg Pollack

Gregg Pollack

30 January 2020

This Month in Vue - December 2019

This Month in Vue - December 2019

We're back with This Month in Vue: Holiday Edition. Continue reading and listening for some special Vue.js treats and surprises from the month of December.

Gregg Pollack

Gregg Pollack

18 December 2019

Apply for our VueConf.US Scholarship

Apply for our VueConf.US Scholarship

We're giving away two full scholarships to VueConf.US 2020!

Adam Jahr

Adam Jahr

18 December 2019

This Month in Vue - November 2019

This Month in Vue - November 2019

Read and listen to Vue Mastery teachers discuss Vue topics from November. We cover Vue 3, Vue SSR, domain-driven Vue.js architecture, and more.

Gregg Pollack

Gregg Pollack

6 December 2019

Top ways to learn Vue 3

Top ways to learn Vue 3

A categorized list of the best ways to start learning Vue 3

Dan Vega

Dan Vega

2 December 2019

Why Nuxt.js is the perfect framework for building static websites

Why Nuxt.js is the perfect framework for building static websites

Let's explore a complex case-study built with Nuxt.js, Tailwind CSS, and the GreenSock Animation Platform.

Krutie Patel

Krutie Patel

21 November 2019

This Month in Vue - October 2019

This Month in Vue - October 2019

Read and listen to Vue Mastery teachers discuss Vue topics from October. We cover Vue 3, dependency injection, unit testing, AI in your Vue app, and conic gradients.

Gregg Pollack

Gregg Pollack

30 October 2019

Unit Testing in Vue: More complex components

Unit Testing in Vue: More complex components

In the final article in this series, we learn about unit test components with a bit more complexity.

Dan Vega

Dan Vega

29 October 2019

Unit Testing in Vue: Your First Test

Unit Testing in Vue: Your First Test

Write your first Vue.js unit test using the Jest and vue-test-utils libraries.

Dan Vega

Dan Vega

14 October 2019

This Month in Vue - September 2019

This Month in Vue - September 2019

Read and listen to Vue Mastery teachers discuss 6 Vue topics from September. We cover unit testing, micro-component architecture, VuePress, passion projects with pianos, Vue conferences, and data provider components.

Gregg Pollack

Gregg Pollack

3 October 2019

Unit Testing in Vue: What to Test?

Unit Testing in Vue: What to Test?

Getting started with unit testing in Vue.js means learning how to identify what needs to be tested and what doesn't. In part 1 of our beginner's guide of Unit Testing in Vue, we understand the goals of unit testing and what to test and not to test.

Dan Vega

Dan Vega

26 September 2019