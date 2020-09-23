Vue 3.0 is here! What's next?

This is our first week with 3.0 of our favorite JavaScript framework. We now have a faster, smarter framework to build more powerful and performant Vue apps than ever before. The sky is at a new limit with what we can do now. If you’re excited but aren’t quite sure where to begin with Vue 3, we have some answers for you below.

Intro to Vue 3

If you’re brand new to the Vue framework, we recommend getting started with our Intro to Vue 3 course. This course covers the fundamentals of Vue syntax and walks through building a simple app using Vue 3. This is a free course, so you can take it with or without a Vue Mastery subscription.