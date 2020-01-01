Solid, consistent instructional content can be hard to find all in one place. Many of us bounce around from platform to platform trying to piece together our own custom learning experience which helps address the actual problems we're trying to solve in the real world. I had been attracted to the buffet style learning platforms, assuming I was getting the best bang for my buck, only to find out that more content didn't mean more helpful. As someone who is focused on developing Vue.js solutions, Vue Mastery has the exact type of in-depth focus that allows me to further my knowledge each time new content is released.

Aaron O.