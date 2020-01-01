1 Discount Applied
Is your content up to date with Vue 3?
We have a complete library of courses teaching what you need to know for Vue 3.
However, the Vue 3 way of coding an application isn't that different than the Vue 2 way. Thus, all our courses are still 100% applicable and useful for learning Vue 3. A good example is our Vuex course, since the Vuex syntax has not changed with Vue 3.
I live in a country where the USD is very expensive. Do you offer purchasing power parity discounts?
We understand that prices in the United States can weigh heavier in other places around the world. If you are coming from somewhere where the exchange rates with USD are too high, then shoot us an email at team@vuemastery.com and we'll provide assistance.
Do you offer student discounts?
Yes. If you are a student, please send over an email and include your student email to team@vuemastery.com so we can verify it.
Can your courses prepare me to become a professional Vue developer?
It's possible! We've heard from subscribers who've used our content to learn what they've needed to get hired as a developer using Vue.
Are the lessons available to watch offline?
They are! If you have a subscription, you can download all of the videos.
How do I cancel my subscription?
In your account settings, you can cancel before your next billing date. If you are cancelling within the first 14 days of your subscription, reach out to us at team@vuemastery.com so you can get a refund.
Can I pause my subscription?
If you need to take a break the easiest thing to do is to temporarily cancel your subscription. You won't lose any of your progress, and you can renew your subscription at any time.
Can I change plans at any time?
You can upgrade from a monthly subscription to an annual subscription! Email us at team@vuemastery.com to get your upgrade. Your most recent monthly payment will be used toward your annual payment.
I subscribed! Where do I start first?
On our courses page, you'll find different learning paths such as "beginner", "intermediate" and "advanced" which can guide you depending on your level of experience with Vue. You can also use the "latest" path to watch the most recently released lessons.