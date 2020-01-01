A Vue Mastery subscription gives you access to our library of Vue courses

Personal
Team

Monthly

$
/ Month
Watch premium Vue courses
New courses released regularly
Exclusive content by Evan You
Donate to the Vue.js project
Most Popular

Annual

$
/ Month
$300$billed yearly

1 Discount Applied

Watch premium Vue courses
New courses released regularly
Exclusive content by Evan You
Donate to the Vue.js project

Free

$
0
Unlock additional free lessons
Track your progress
Download our cheat sheets

We are the biggest financial supporter of the Vue Framework. Together with our subscribers, we've given:

$

What our subscribers are saying

Vue Mastery is absolutely the best place to learn Vue, from your first version to advanced techniques. Instructors are brilliant, material is laid out perfectly for easy comprehension, and videos are high quality. I've purchased a handful of other courses and they don't even come close to Vue Mastery. Thank you guys for putting together these awesome courses!
William C.William C.
Vue Mastery has given me a better understanding of how Vue.js works under the hood. I've been able to take the lessons I've learned and apply them to my everyday development. Not just the best practices, but why things work the way they do. And how to adapt my applications for future use cases. Vue Mastery is a must to any developer who is interested in learning more about Vue.js.
J.D. H.J.D. H.
Solid, consistent instructional content can be hard to find all in one place. Many of us bounce around from platform to platform trying to piece together our own custom learning experience which helps address the actual problems we're trying to solve in the real world. I had been attracted to the buffet style learning platforms, assuming I was getting the best bang for my buck, only to find out that more content didn't mean more helpful. As someone who is focused on developing Vue.js solutions, Vue Mastery has the exact type of in-depth focus that allows me to further my knowledge each time new content is released.
Aaron O.Aaron O.
All vital information in one place, professionally presented with examples, cheat sheets. If you can't watch the video, you can read it. A truly great way how to learn a new technology not being flooded by huge amount of information when searching the Internet. I feel safe knowing that all important things I need to know about Vue.js are covered by Vue Mastery, moreover they are adding a new content regularly.
Ludvik W.Ludvik W.
Vue Mastery has helped me significantly better understand Vuex and the basics of Vue.js. I am just a beginner, but I went ahead and got a year subscription and I am so happy and satisfied that I did. Definitely worth the money and I just do the tutorials as they come out.
Tarah P.Tarah P.
Vue Mastery has been an ideal way to learn not only Vue, but other web app and development principles. Gregg and Adam explain everything from the fundamentals to advanced concepts in a clear and methodical way, supported by funny videos and neat visuals! Money well spent!
Callum B.Callum B.
Vue Mastery is absolutely the best place to learn Vue, from your first version to advanced techniques. Instructors are brilliant, material is laid out perfectly for easy comprehension, and videos are high quality. I've purchased a handful of other courses and they don't even come close to Vue Mastery. Thank you guys for putting together these awesome courses!
William C.William C.
Vue Mastery has given me a better understanding of how Vue.js works under the hood. I've been able to take the lessons I've learned and apply them to my everyday development. Not just the best practices, but why things work the way they do. And how to adapt my applications for future use cases. Vue Mastery is a must to any developer who is interested in learning more about Vue.js.
J.D. H.J.D. H.
Solid, consistent instructional content can be hard to find all in one place. Many of us bounce around from platform to platform trying to piece together our own custom learning experience which helps address the actual problems we're trying to solve in the real world. I had been attracted to the buffet style learning platforms, assuming I was getting the best bang for my buck, only to find out that more content didn't mean more helpful. As someone who is focused on developing Vue.js solutions, Vue Mastery has the exact type of in-depth focus that allows me to further my knowledge each time new content is released.
Aaron O.Aaron O.
All vital information in one place, professionally presented with examples, cheat sheets. If you can't watch the video, you can read it. A truly great way how to learn a new technology not being flooded by huge amount of information when searching the Internet. I feel safe knowing that all important things I need to know about Vue.js are covered by Vue Mastery, moreover they are adding a new content regularly.
Ludvik W.Ludvik W.
Vue Mastery has helped me significantly better understand Vuex and the basics of Vue.js. I am just a beginner, but I went ahead and got a year subscription and I am so happy and satisfied that I did. Definitely worth the money and I just do the tutorials as they come out.
Tarah P.Tarah P.
Vue Mastery has been an ideal way to learn not only Vue, but other web app and development principles. Gregg and Adam explain everything from the fundamentals to advanced concepts in a clear and methodical way, supported by funny videos and neat visuals! Money well spent!
Callum B.Callum B.
Vue Mastery is absolutely the best place to learn Vue, from your first version to advanced techniques. Instructors are brilliant, material is laid out perfectly for easy comprehension, and videos are high quality. I've purchased a handful of other courses and they don't even come close to Vue Mastery. Thank you guys for putting together these awesome courses!
William C.William C.
Vue Mastery has given me a better understanding of how Vue.js works under the hood. I've been able to take the lessons I've learned and apply them to my everyday development. Not just the best practices, but why things work the way they do. And how to adapt my applications for future use cases. Vue Mastery is a must to any developer who is interested in learning more about Vue.js.
J.D. H.J.D. H.
Solid, consistent instructional content can be hard to find all in one place. Many of us bounce around from platform to platform trying to piece together our own custom learning experience which helps address the actual problems we're trying to solve in the real world. I had been attracted to the buffet style learning platforms, assuming I was getting the best bang for my buck, only to find out that more content didn't mean more helpful. As someone who is focused on developing Vue.js solutions, Vue Mastery has the exact type of in-depth focus that allows me to further my knowledge each time new content is released.
Aaron O.Aaron O.
All vital information in one place, professionally presented with examples, cheat sheets. If you can't watch the video, you can read it. A truly great way how to learn a new technology not being flooded by huge amount of information when searching the Internet. I feel safe knowing that all important things I need to know about Vue.js are covered by Vue Mastery, moreover they are adding a new content regularly.
Ludvik W.Ludvik W.
Vue Mastery has helped me significantly better understand Vuex and the basics of Vue.js. I am just a beginner, but I went ahead and got a year subscription and I am so happy and satisfied that I did. Definitely worth the money and I just do the tutorials as they come out.
Tarah P.Tarah P.
Vue Mastery has been an ideal way to learn not only Vue, but other web app and development principles. Gregg and Adam explain everything from the fundamentals to advanced concepts in a clear and methodical way, supported by funny videos and neat visuals! Money well spent!
Callum B.Callum B.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is your content up to date with Vue 3?

We have a complete library of courses teaching what you need to know for Vue 3.

However, the Vue 3 way of coding an application isn't that different than the Vue 2 way. Thus, all our courses are still 100% applicable and useful for learning Vue 3. A good example is our Vuex course, since the Vuex syntax has not changed with Vue 3.

I live in a country where the USD is very expensive. Do you offer purchasing power parity discounts?

We understand that prices in the United States can weigh heavier in other places around the world. If you are coming from somewhere where the exchange rates with USD are too high, then shoot us an email at team@vuemastery.com and we'll provide assistance.

Do you offer student discounts?

Yes. If you are a student, please send over an email and include your student email to team@vuemastery.com so we can verify it.

Can your courses prepare me to become a professional Vue developer?

It's possible! We've heard from subscribers who've used our content to learn what they've needed to get hired as a developer using Vue.

Are the lessons available to watch offline?

They are! If you have a subscription, you can download all of the videos.

How do I cancel my subscription?

In your account settings, you can cancel before your next billing date. If you are cancelling within the first 14 days of your subscription, reach out to us at team@vuemastery.com so you can get a refund.

Can I pause my subscription?

If you need to take a break the easiest thing to do is to temporarily cancel your subscription. You won't lose any of your progress, and you can renew your subscription at any time.

Can I change plans at any time?

You can upgrade from a monthly subscription to an annual subscription! Email us at team@vuemastery.com to get your upgrade. Your most recent monthly payment will be used toward your annual payment.

I subscribed! Where do I start first?

On our courses page, you'll find different learning paths such as "beginner", "intermediate" and "advanced" which can guide you depending on your level of experience with Vue. You can also use the "latest" path to watch the most recently released lessons.