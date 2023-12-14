Nuxt Icon is a module that allows Nuxt developers to directly access hundreds of thousands of everyday icons within their app components. It presents a fast, elegant, and performant-friendly way to add icons to our app’s components. The module greatly simplifies the developer experience of working with icons by giving instant access to icons in a simple way rather than manually downloading SVG icons and adding them to your app.
Nuxt Icon pulls its icons from Iconify’s API which is an open-source repository for icons in general. This allows us to access a large number of icons that are constantly increasing based on the open-source contributions.
Installation
Run this command in the terminal to install Nuxt-Icon with
npm :
npm install --save-dev nuxt-icon
If you’re using
yarn, make sure to run this instead:
yarn add --dev nuxt-icon
Next, we’ll have to add
nuxt-icon to our
nuxt.config.ts file to initialize it within our app.
import { defineNuxtConfig } from 'nuxt'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
modules: ['nuxt-icon']
})
Usage
To use the icons in our app, we’d have to use the
<Icon/> component. This component has three main props:
name,
color, and
size.
- The
nameprop represents the icon’s name. You can find the name of your intended icon inside iconify’s site.
- We use
colorto define the literal color of the icon.
sizedescribes the height and width of the icon
After installing Nuxt-Icon you can use it by just adding the
<Icon/> component. You now add the props above to the component to display the correct icon.
For example, here we add the
name and
color props to the
<Icon/> component.
<Icon name="mingcute:add-fill" color="black" />
You can also convert an emoji into an SVG icon by using the emoji as the icon’s
name
<Icon name="🚀" />
Custom Icon
Finally, we can use a custom icon within our app. It just has to be within the
components/global/ folder.
For example, we have a custom icon called
CustomIcon.
<Icon name="CustomIcon" />
In this case,
CustomIcon is imported from
components/global/CustomIcon.vue
// CustomIcon.vue
<template>
<svg width="47.63" height="32" viewBox="0 0 256 172"><path fill="#80EEC0" d="M112.973 9.25c-7.172-12.333-25.104-12.333-32.277 0L2.524 143.66c-7.172 12.333 1.794 27.749 16.14 27.749h61.024c-6.13-5.357-8.4-14.625-3.76-22.576L135.13 47.348L112.973 9.25Z" /><path fill="#00DC82" d="M162.505 38.733c5.936-10.09 20.776-10.09 26.712 0l64.694 109.971c5.936 10.091-1.484 22.705-13.357 22.705H111.167c-11.872 0-19.292-12.614-13.356-22.705l64.694-109.971Z" /></svg>
</template>
Config
We can create a configuration in our app for Nuxt-Icon. This config is a set of rules for the default state of our
<Icon/> and its props. This can be helpful when building a large project where you need to abstract certain parts of the component to make sure there’s not a lot of repetition, allowing you to stick to the DRY (Don’t Repeat Yourself) principle.
Now, let’s define a single configuration that’s applicable everywhere in our app. To do that, create an
app.config.ts file at the root of the project and set up
nuxtIcon.
export default defineAppConfig({
nuxtIcon: {
size: '20px',
class: 'app-icon',
aliases: {
'mLogo': 'logos:medium',
}
}
})
In the config above, we’re defining the
size of all
<Icon> components in our app as
20px and setting the CSS
class to
app-icon. The
aliases object allows us to assign a name to the actual icon name as mentioned earlier; usually a simpler and intuitive name. In the
config above, we’re replacing
logos:medium with
mLogo.
Please note that without writing a custom config, the default
size of all
<Icon> will remain
1em and the default class,
icon.
An additional object you can add to the config file is
iconifyApiOptions. It contains a property called
url which is only useful if you have a self-hosted version of iconify; you can add the URL endpoint of your version. In this case, you can also add a
publicApiFallback property that’s a boolean to determine whether to fall back to the public Iconify API if the self-hosted API doesn’t work. This fallback only works for the
<Icon> component, not for the
<IconCSS> component (we’ll discuss what the
<IconCSS> component is in a bit).
export default defineAppConfig({
nuxtIcon: {
// ...
iconifyApiOptions: {
url: 'https://<your-api-url>',
publicApiFallback: true
}
}
})
You can find more details about the config and all its available properties here.
Render Function
You can display an
<Icon> in your Nuxt component using the render function. First, you import it like this:
import { Icon } from '#components'
Then assign it to a variable called
CustomIcon. Keep in mind that while assigning it to a variable, we have to define the props. The
name prop is defined as
logos:medium and
color is defined as
black.
const CustomIcon = h(Icon, { name: 'logos:medium', color: 'black' })
Go ahead to use it as a component within our app’s component as
<CustomIcon />.
<script setup>
import { Icon } from '#components'
const CustomIcon = h(Icon, { name: 'logos:medium', color: 'black' })
</script>
<template>
<p><CustomIcon /></p>
</template>
Let’s go back to what
<IconCSS/> is. It uses the icon as a
mask-image and uses
<span/> to eventually render the icon on your browser. It’s mostly for performance reasons than anything because besides the component name, every other thing is the same.
<template>
<IconCSS name="logos:medium" />
</template>
P.S:
<IconCSS/> is currently experimental with Nuxt UI and is constantly changing.
Now that we’ve gone through Nuxt Icon and how to use it within our regular applications, let’s now replicate Medium’s onboarding screen using Nuxt Icon.
Building Our Onboarding Screen
Now that we’ve been introduced to Nuxt Icon and its properties, it’s time to put it into practice by building with it. Let’s take a look at what we’ll be building.
Our demo app is the onboarding screen for Medium users. While replicating this screen, we’d be implementing all icons using Nuxt-icon. Let’s jump right in:
Installation
To get started, we’ll need to set up our Nuxt project. Run this command in your terminal:
npx nuxi@latest init nuxt-medium
Navigate into your project’s directory and initiate your project:
cd nuxt-medium
npm run dev
Now we can install Nuxt-Icon. Run this command in your terminal:
npm install --save-dev nuxt-icon
#or
yarn add --dev nuxt-icon
Register the
nuxt-icon module by adding it to the
modules array in your
nuxt.config.ts file.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
modules: ["nuxt-icon"],
devtools: { enabled: true },
});
Styling and Typography
Let’s start out by adding the right fonts to the project. Go into our sample repo and download these two fonts: GT-Super-Display-Light-Trial and Sohne. Once they’ve been downloaded, create a
fonts folder inside our project’s
public folder and have them live there. So both font files live inside the
public/fonts folder.
We’re going to be styling our project using SASS. Feel free to use plain CSS if you want
Within the root folder, create an
assets folder, then create a
scss folder inside of it. Now, inside the
assets/scss folder, we’re going to create four stylesheet files:
base.scss ( foundational styles for our HTML elements),
layout.scss(page styles),
main.scss (where we import all the style files), and
typography.scss(our font styles).
The goal here is to add our custom font files to the stylesheet. Within our
typography.scss, we add these fonts using
@font-face.
// typography.scss
@font-face {
font-family: "GT-Super-Display-Light-Trial";
src: url("/fonts/GT-Super-Display-Light-Trial.otf") format("opentype");
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
font-display: swap;
}
@font-face {
font-family: "sohne";
src: url("/fonts/sohne.otf") format('opentype'),;
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
font-display: swap;
}
For
base.scss file, we take a bunch of the main HTML elements and give them a default style for our project. These include setting the
margin,
border, and
padding to
0. Then, we go on to set the default
font-family to
"sohne" and
vertical-align is set to
baseline.
We then set our default
display to
block; while
margin-block-start and
margin-block-end are set to
0.
// base.scss
html,
body,
div,
span,
applet,
object,
iframe,
h1,
h2,
h3,
h4,
h5,
h6,
p,
blockquote,
pre,
a,
abbr,
acronym,
address,
big,
cite,
code,
del,
dfn,
em,
img,
ins,
kbd,
q,
s,
samp,
small,
strike,
strong,
sub,
sup,
tt,
var,
b,
u,
i,
center,
dl,
dt,
dd,
ol,
ul,
li,
fieldset,
form,
label,
legend,
table,
caption,
tbody,
tfoot,
thead,
tr,
th,
td,
article,
aside,
canvas,
details,
embed,
figure,
figcaption,
footer,
header,
hgroup,
menu,
nav,
output,
ruby,
section,
summary,
time,
mark,
audio,
video {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
border: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
font-family: "sohne", Courier, monospace;
vertical-align: baseline;
margin-block-start: 0;
margin-block-end: 0;
display: block;
}
For the
html, set your
font-size to
62.5% because we’re using
rem to represent
font-size instead of
px. So, the logic is that the root font size of our browsers is
16px, and we want to make it possible to convert our
px to
rem in tens. So, we calculate the percentage of
10px out of
16px as
62.5%.
Technically, this means that
10px =
1rem everywhere in our app. For instance a
font-size of
14px can be defined as
1.4rem.
html {
/* 62.5% of 16px browser font size is 10px */
font-size: 62.5%;
}
.some-element {
/* 1.4 * 10px = 14px */
font-size: 1.4rem;
}
Read more about this concept here.
Furthermore, there’s a
media-query block for
max-width: 600px, where we define our
font-size as
55%.
html {
font-size: 62.5%;
@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
font-size: 55%;
}
}
For
button, we’re defining the styles as
none. The goal is set all default styling, from
text-decoration,
-webkit-appearance, and
outline to
none. We’re doing this so we can customize our buttons as we want.
button {
text-decoration: none;
-webkit-appearance: none;
outline: none;
}
Finally, we have
::-webkit-scrollbar where we hide our scroll-bar with
display: none.
::-webkit-scrollbar {
display: none;
}
// main.scss
@import "typography.scss";
@import "layout.scss";
@import "base.scss";
Inside
main.scss, we simply import our
scss files. This allows us to export a single
scss file into our
nuxt.config.ts file.
// nuxt.config.ts
export default defineNuxtConfig({
modules: ["nuxt-icon"],
css: ["~/assets/scss/main.scss"],
devtools: { enabled: true },
});
Within our
nuxt.config.ts, we add a
css property and link our
main.scss file with
["~/assets/scss/main.scss"].
Layout
Next, we define our app’s layout. Go into your
app.vue and create a parent
div
with the CSS
class
.wrapper. This is going to act as a container for our app display.
// app.vue
<template>
<div class="wrapper">
</div>
</template>
Now, let’s go into our
layout.scss file in
scss/layout.scss and style our
.wrapper class. We’ll set the
display to
grid and set its content to the center with
justify-content: center.
.wrapper {
display: grid;
justify-content: center;
}
Header
Now, to the exciting part. Let’s create another div inside of the
.wrapper div and add a class called
.wrapper__inner.
<template>
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="wrapper__inner">
</div>
</div>
</template>
Similarly, we’ll add the SCSS styles for this new div in
layout.scss. Let’s define its
display as
grid and font-family as
GT-Super-Display-Light-Trial.
.wrapper {
...
&__inner {
display: grid;
font-family: "GT-Super-Display-Light-Trial", Courier, monospace;
}
}
Now, we can add our
<Icon/> component inside the
div. Let’s call its
class name
wrapper__inner__icon, and its props include
name,
width,
height, and
color.
The
name of the
Icon is
logos:medium, the
width is
7em,
height is
2.5em, and
color is
black.
<template>
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="wrapper__inner">
<Icon
class="wrapper__inner__icon"
name="logos:medium"
width="7em"
height="2.5em"
color="black"
/>
</div>
</div>
</template>
Directly beneath the
<Icon/>, we can add the necessary text for the title of the onboarding page and its description.
<template>
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="wrapper__inner">
<Icon
class="wrapper__inner__icon"
name="logos:medium"
width="7em"
height="2.5em"
color="black"
/>
<h3 class="wrapper__inner__title">What are you interested in?</h3>
<p class="wrapper__inner__select">Choose three or more.</p>
</div>
</div>
</template>
Firstly, we’d give a general style to
wrapper__inner__icon and
wrapper__inner__select. We’ll set
justify-self for each of them to
center and
font-size to
2rem.
.wrapper {
display: grid;
justify-content: center;
&__inner {
display: grid;
font-family: "GT-Super-Display-Light-Trial", Courier, monospace;
&__icon,
&__select {
justify-self: center;
font-size: 2rem;
}
&__title {
margin-top: 8rem;
justify-self: center;
margin-bottom: 4rem;
font-size: 2.8rem;
line-height: 3.2rem;
font-weight: 400;
}
}
}
For
wrapper__inner__title, we’d set it’s
margin-top to
8rem,
margin-bottom to
4rem, and justify it to the
center. For the
font-size, it’ll be slightly more prominent than the icon at
2.8rem,
line-height is set at
3.2rem, and
font-weight at
400.
Let’s run our app’s development server
#yarn
yarn dev
#npm
npm run dev
We should see our app displayed in our browser:
Options List (Categories)
Next, we’ll be displaying our list of categories for users to select while onboarding.
Let’s create a new
div for this section. We’ll give the
div a class of
wrapper__options
<div class="wrapper__options">
</div>
Now, let’s add styles for our
.wrapper__options. Set the
display to
flex,
width to
70%, and wrap the
div’s content using
flex-wrap: wrap.
Next, let’s add a
margin of
4.8rem auto 13vh auto. This helps us to set
div in the middle and add some margin on top and below.
To enable scrolling, we’ll add
overflow: auto, define the
gap between the
div items as
1rem, and
justify-content: center.
.wrapper {
display: grid;
justify-content: center;
&__inner {
...
}
&__options {
display: flex;
width: 70%;
flex-wrap: wrap;
margin: 4.8rem auto 13vh auto;
justify-content: center;
gap: 1rem;
overflow: auto;
@media (max-height: 800px) {
height: 60vh;
}
}
&__footer {
...
}
}
For the content, let’s loop over each option. The list of options we want to display are topic categories for preferred articles on Medium. Within the root folder, create a new folder called data and add the file
item-list.js. Copy and paste the file’s content from here.
// data/item-list.js
export const categories = [ { id: 1, icon: "ant-design:code-filled", name: "Programming", }, { ... }]
Individual item in the
categories array contains an
id, the
icon’s name, and the display
name for each item.
Let’s import the
categories array into
app.vue and loop over its items. We’d be using
v-for to loop over it with
v-for="category in categories", and define the
:key prop with
category.id.
<script setup>
import { categories } from "/data/items-list.js";
</script>
<div class="wrapper__options">
<div :key="category.id" v-for="category in categories">
<OptionButton :category="category" />
</div>
</div>
We’re creating a new component to loop over called:
<OptionButton :category="category" />. This component with be inside our
components folder as
components/OptionButton.vue.
Within the component, we define the
props. In this case, we use
defineProps to define the
category prop; its
type is an
Object and it’s
required.
Next, we’d want to change the UI of the button when a user clicks and selects a category. To do this, let’s create a reactive variable called
toggleUser to track this behaviour.
// OptionButton.vue
<script setup>
import { ref } from "vue";
const props = defineProps({
category: {
type: Object,
required: true,
},
});
const { category } = props;
const toggleUser = ref(false);
</script>
This entire component is a
<button/>. Directly on the
<button/> we have the
@click event to change the style when it’s clicked. In our case, once it’s clicked we want to change the
boolean value for
toggleUser. We also add dynamic classes that takes effect based on
boolean value.
Technically, anytime
toggleUser is
true,
.wrapper__options__button__active style is added to the
<button/>. All it does is change the
border’s
color to
green when clicked.
The first
<Icon/> in the button is the
avi that displays the
icon property that we’re passing into it through the
category prop. We’ll set the
:name prop to
category.icon,
size to
1.5em, and
class is
wrapper__options__button__avi. Then, we’ll display the
category.name.
Next, we have two icons: the
plus icon (
clarity:plus-line)and
check (
iconamoon:check-light) icon. Let’s use
v-if to display the
plus icon when
toggleUser is
false and vice-versa with the
check icon.
<template>
<button
@click="toggleUser = !toggleUser"
:class="[
toggleUser && 'wrapper__options__button__active',
'wrapper__options__button',
]"
>
<Icon
size="1.5em"
class="wrapper__options__button__avi"
:name="category.icon"
/>
{{ category.name }}
<Icon
v-if="!toggleUser"
size="1.5em"
name="clarity:plus-line"
/>
<Icon
v-else
size="1.5em"
name="iconamoon:check-light"
color="green"
/>
</button>
</template>
For the styles,
.wrapper__options__button has a transparent
border and the
border-radius is
9.9rem. We also add other styles like setting the
display to
flex, aligning the items to the
center, adding the appropriate
font-size, and
padding.
.wrapper {
&__options {
...
&__button {
border: 1px solid transparent;
border-radius: 9.9rem;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
font-size: 1.4rem;
padding: 0.7rem 1.5rem;
&__icon {
margin-left: 0.8rem;
}
&__avi {
margin-right: 0.8rem;
}
&__active {
border: 1px solid green;
}
}
}
...
}
.wrapper__options__button__icon and
.wrapper__options__button__avi both have a
margin-left and
margin-right of
0.8rem respectively. As mentioned earlier,
.wrapper__options__button__active sets the border to the
color
green.
Footer
Go back into the
app.vue, and inside of it, create a
div at the bottom with the class
.wrapper__footer with a
<button/> with
.wrapper__footer__button.
<template>
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="wrapper__inner">
...
</div>
<div class="wrapper__options">
...
</div>
<div class="wrapper__footer">
<button class="wrapper__footer__button">Continue</button>
</div>
</div>
</template>
For the styles, we set the height of
.wrapper__footer as
13vh,
width is
100%,
bottom is
0, and
position is
fixed. We also set the appropriate
line-height to
2,
text-align is
center,
background-color is
white,
font-size is
3rem, and
font-weight is
bold.
.wrapper {
...
&__footer {
line-height: 2;
text-align: center;
background-color: white;
font-size: 3rem;
font-weight: bold;
position: fixed;
bottom: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 13vh;
&__button {
font-family: "sohne", Courier, monospace;
border: none;
background-color: black;
color: white;
border-radius: 9.9rem;
width: 45%;
padding: 1.2rem 0;
font-size: 1.4rem;
margin: 1.2rem 0;
}
}
}
.wrapper__footer__button has a
font-family of
"sohne", Courier, monospace.
background-color is
black,
color is
white, and
border-radius is
9.9rem.
We set the
<button/>'s
width to
45%,
padding is set to
1.2rem 0, we have
font-size: 1.4rem;,
border: none, and
margin is
1.2rem 0.
Wrapping Up
Congratulations on making it this far! You have successfully learned about Nuxt-Icon and how to use it in your production app. Here is the source code and the live demo to this tutorial.
If you’d like to advance your learning, check out the official Nuxt-Icon documentation.