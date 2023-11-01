Build an X clone w/ Nuxt UI

Nuxt UI is a library that allows us to build scalable interfaces with Nuxt without the need to build from scratch. In this tutorial, we’ll be building a minimal X (Twitter) profile UI using the Nuxt UI component library.
Nuxt UI was created using technologies like Headless UI and Tailwind CSS. As a result, you’ll essentially be working with these two technologies while building with Nuxt UI, enabling developers to implement projects faster without the need to start from scratch.
Building with Nuxt UI
During the development process, we will be utilizing specific components such as tabs, buttons, containers, cards, and more from the Nuxt UI component library. This allows us to avoid building these components from scratch. Additionally, Nuxt UI uses Tailwind CSS classes to handle the styling, which comes prepackaged with the Nuxt UI module.
By the end of this tutorial, we will have build this demo:
Here’s the source code for this project.
Setting up our X (Twitter) clone project
To get started, we’ll create a new Nuxt 3 project using this command:
npx nuxi@latest init twitter-clone
Then we’ll navigate into our project’s directory and run our server using these commands:
cd twitter-clone
npm run dev
We should see the initial Nuxt 3 starter UI in our browser:
Once this is done, we can now install our Nuxt UI library using this command:
npm install @nuxt/ui
Now, in our
nuxt.config.ts file, we’ll navigate to the modules section and add
@nuxt/ui to the array so we have access to its features in our project.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
modules: ['@nuxt/ui']
})
Building the App’s UI
Now that we have our project ready with Nuxt UI set up to be used, we can start building out the UI.
We’ll go into the components folder and create a new component named
Twitter.vue. This is where we’ll be building out our X (Twitter) profile UI clone.
Then we’ll add the
<Twitter/> component in our
app.vue as a child.
Now this component is ready to be styled. As mentioned earlier, Nuxt UI comes pre-packaged with Tailwind CSS, so we can use a couple classes from that library here.
We will add
bg-[#000101] to set a dark background color, and
h-screen to make the site’s height match the size of the viewport.
<template>
<Twitter class="bg-[#000101] h-screen" />
</template>
Adding Images using Nuxt Image
In every X (Twitter) profile page, there is a header image and a profile image (also known as the avatar). In order to add these images to our Nuxt project, we’ll use Nuxt’s official image module, Nuxt Image.
Nuxt Image automatically optimizes images in our Nuxt apps and comes with impressive features such as dynamically generating responsive sizes for your images.
Let’s install the module by running this command in the terminal:
npm install @nuxt/image@rc
Now, we’ll go into the the
nuxt.config.ts and include it in the
modules array, along with our Nuxt UI module from earlier.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
modules: ["@nuxt/ui", "@nuxt/image"]
})
Centering the Wrapper
We first need to center our wrapper
div to contain all the UI elements on the profile page. First, we’d set the display of the outer wrapper to
grid and justify the items to the center with
justify-center. Then, we have an inner wrapper with
border-x and
border-gray-600, which creates borders on the two vertical sides of the wrapper. Plus, it defines the color of the borders.
<div class="grid justify-center">
<div class="border-x border-gray-600"></div>
</div>
Adding the header image
To add our header image, we’ll use
<NuxtImg/> to pull in the image (
vue-cover.jpeg), located in our
public folder.
<div class="grid justify-center">
<div class="border-x border-gray-600">
<NuxtImg src="/vue-cover.jpeg" />
</div>
</div>
Now, the image is the first UI component in the wrapper.
<div class="grid justify-center">
<div class="border-x border-gray-600">
<NuxtImg src="/vue-cover.jpeg" />
</div>
</div>
Adding the profile picture
Next, let’s add our second image: the profile picture. For this, we’ll use the Nuxt UI
<UAvatar/> component, and style it with Tailwind CSS classes.
<template>
<div class="grid justify-center">
<div class="border-x border-gray-600">
<NuxtImg src="/vue-cover.jpeg" />
<div class="flex mx-4">
<UAvatar
class="-mt-16"
src="/logo.jpeg"
alt="Profile Avatar"
size="xl"
/>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</template>
Let’s now wrap the
<UAvatar/> in a
<div/> . The display of this
<div/> is defined as
flex . While,
mx-4 to add a bit of margin to both sides.
The avatar component comes with its own
size prop, with assigned values for height, width and text sizes (as a fallback for avatars without images) which are styled using Tailwind CSS classes.
You may decide to use the default size preset (
sm,
md,
lg,
xl) included in the component, but if you’d like to override the default values with your own custom Tailwind CSS classes, you can do that by editing the
app.config.ts file, which should be in the root folder of your app.
Since we do want to override the default values, we’ll go into our
app.config.ts file and update the
xl values to be
"h-32 w-32".
export default defineAppConfig({
ui: {
strategy: "override",
primary: "cool",
avatar: {
size: {
xl: "h-32 w-32",
},
}
},
});
These Tailwind classes give us an image that is larger than the default
xl preset was.
Our next step is to add the Nuxt UI
<UButton> component for our “Edit Profile” button.
<template>
<div class="grid justify-center">
<div class="border-x border-gray-600">
<NuxtImg src="/vue-cover.jpeg" />
<div class="flex mx-4">
<UAvatar
class="-mt-16"
src="/logo.jpeg"
alt="Profile Avatar"
size="xl"
/>
<UButton
:ui="{ rounded: 'rounded-full' }"
color="gray"
variant="outline"
class="ml-auto h-min mt-3"
>Edit Profile</UButton
>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</template>
We’ll add certain props to the
<UButton> component. Let’s set the
color prop as
gray and
variant to
outline . We then add our own margin class styles
"ml-auto h-min mt-3" to position the button to the right end and add a bit of margin to the top.
Finally, we have the the
:ui prop that allows us overwrite the default value of the other props directly within the component. In this case, we’re overwriting the the
rounded prop with
rounded-full.
With all this in place, we should have this displayed in our local app:
Building the Profile Bio section
Next up is our bio section. This is quite straightforward as it contains only text. Let’s add the following code to our
Twitter.vue component:
<template>
<div class="grid justify-center">
<div class="border-x border-gray-600">
<NuxtImg src="/vue-cover.jpeg" />
<div class="flex mx-4">
<UAvatar class="-mt-16" src="/logo.jpeg"
alt="Profile Avatar" size="xl" />
<UButton :ui="{ rounded: 'rounded-full' }"
color="gray" variant="outline"
class="ml-auto h-min mt-3">
Edit Profile
</UButton>
</div>
<!-- Profile bio section -->
<div class="px-4">
<h3 class="text-xl font-bold">Vue Mastery</h3>
<span class="text-[#686E73] mb-3">@VueMastery</span>
<p class="mb-6">
The ultimate learning platform for Vue.js developers
</p>
<p
>Learn from the experts,<br />Elevate your code, <br />Master your
craft</p
>
<a href="vuemastery.com/courses" class="text-[#2C9AF0]">vuemastery.com/courses</a>
<a class="flex my-3 items-center text-[#2C9AF0]" href="vuemastery.com/courses">
<svg viewBox="0 0 24 24" aria-hidden="true" class="h-5 w-5 mr-1 fill-current text-[#71777B]">
<g>
<path
d="M18.36 5.64c-1.95-1.96-5.11-1.96-7.07 0L9.88 7.05 8.46 5.64l1.42-1.42c2.73-2.73 7.16-2.73 9.9 0 2.73 2.74 2.73 7.17 0 9.9l-1.42 1.42-1.41-1.42 1.41-1.41c1.96-1.96 1.96-5.12 0-7.07zm-2.12 3.53l-7.07 7.07-1.41-1.41 7.07-7.07 1.41 1.41zm-12.02.71l1.42-1.42 1.41 1.42-1.41 1.41c-1.96 1.96-1.96 5.12 0 7.07 1.95 1.96 5.11 1.96 7.07 0l1.41-1.41 1.42 1.41-1.42 1.42c-2.73 2.73-7.16 2.73-9.9 0-2.73-2.74-2.73-7.17 0-9.9z">
</path>
</g>
</svg>
<span>vuemastery.com/courses</span>
</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</template>
Under the Profile bio section above, we have all the necessary texts.
This starts with the profile name and X(twitter) handle. The name is bold with the font styles:
"text-xl font-bold" . Then, the handle has a color of
text-[#686E73] with a bit of margin on top to separate it from the rest of the bio texts below using
mb-3.
Then, we have the bio texts that are separated from each other with margins at the top and bottom. The final part of the bio contains a link just before the main link section. It has margins on top and the bottom using
mt-6 mb-3, and we define the color of the link text using
text-[#2C9AF0]
Finally, we have the the link section. It consists of the SVG icon and the text. The SVG contains CSS styles describing its size (height and width) using *
class*="h-5 w-5". After which, we add some margin to the text and customize the color of the icon using
mr-1 fill-current text-[#71777B].
This will result in:
Adding Tabs to our X (Twitter) Profile
Firstly, let’s go back to our
app.config.ts to add custom styles to our container, card and tabs.
export default defineAppConfig({
ui: {
strategy: "override",
primary: "cool",
avatar: {
size: {
xl: "h-32 w-32",
},
},
card: {
background: "bg-transparent",
divide: "divide-none",
ring: "ring-0 ",
base: "border-b border-gray-600 ",
rounded: "rounded-none",
},
tabs: {
list: {
rounded: "rounded-none",
background: "bg-transparent",
base: "border-b border-gray-600",
marker: {
base: "w-full h-full",
background: "bg-transparent",
}
},
},
},
container: {
padding: "pa-0",
},
},
});
The padding of our
container component is set to
0 using
pa-0. For our
card, we’re setting the background to be transparent. Next, we remove the border, the outline and border-radius with
divide-none ,
ring-0 , and
rounded-none respectively. We then add our preferred border with
"border-b border-gray-600".
Similarly, for
Tabs we’re defining the border-radius with
rounded-none, setting the background color to
bg-transparent, and setting the
marker ’s
base to 100%
width and
height using
w-full h-full. We also add border at the bottom with
border-b border-gray-600.
Back on our X profile page, there is a tabs section that has Posts and Replies. So let’s build that out now.
Inside the
<script/> tag of our Twitter.vue component, we will add three arrays:
- The
itemsarray will store the number of items in our tabs.
- The
postsarray will contain the content of each individual post.
- The
repliesarray will hold the content of each individual reply.
To give our demo UI some content to display inside of these tabs, we’ll be adding in some hard-coded data.
Twitter.vue
<script setup>
const items = [
{
key: "posts",
label: "Posts"
},
{
key: "replies",
label: "Replies"
},
];
const posts = [
{
content:
"Our latest course gets you up-and-running with the modern @vitest_dev 🧪",
},
{
content: "New Nuxt UI content coming 🔜 🤓",
},
];
const replies = [
{
content:
"The Nuxt 3 DevTools are packed full of features. Are you using them to their fullest potential?",
},
{
content: "Are you using the Nuxt 3 DevTools to their full potential?",
},
];
</script>
This content will be presented as tabs using Nuxt UI’s
<UTabs/> component.
<UTabs :items="items">
<template #default="{ item, selected }">
<div
v-if="selected"
class="flex items-center align-center gap-2 relative border-b-4 border-[#2C9AF0]"
>
<span class="m-2 align-center"> {{ item.label }}</span>
</div>
</template>
<template #item="{ item }"></template>
</UTabs>
<UTabs/> loops through our
items array to display our tabs. We have only two tabs:
Posts and
Replies.
Inside
<UTabs/> , we have two
<template/> components. The first
template displays each individual tab item and recognises when the tab is
selected by the user. Here, we define the styles for a
selected tab by specifying this with the
v-if="selected" and the
class styles
"flex items-center align-center gap-2 relative border-b-4 border-[#2C9AF0]". The most distinctive part of the
selected classes is the bottom border.
We then add the actual label of each
tab and align it to the center with
"m-2 align-center".
The second
<template/> contains both tabs’ content.
<template #item="{ item }"></template>
Each tab’s content will be wrapped in
<UContainer>. We’ll conditionally display the list of posts or replies using the
v-if and
v-else-if conditionals.
We’ll use
v-if="item*.*key === 'posts'" to display the list of posts:
<UContainer v-if="item.key === 'posts'">
And
v-else-if="item*.*key === 'replies'" to display the list of replies:
<UContainer v-else-if="item.key === 'replies'">
Inside of the container, we’ll use
v-for to loop over a
div of the posts/replies array to display each item, respectively.
<div v-for="(post, index) in posts" :key="{ index }" class="space-y-3">
As we print them out, we’re using the
<UCard/> Nuxt UI component to display each item.
<UCard
:ui="{
body: {
padding: 'py-0',
},
}"
>
Within the
<UCard/> component, let’s add
py-2 for the class styles. Then, there’s the
:ui prop that overrides the component’s default styles. In the case, it’s the
padding prop that’s set to
py-0.
<UCard
:ui="{
body: {
padding: 'py-0',
},
}"
>
<div class="flex w-full"></div>
</UCard>
Next, let’s add more UI components inside our
<UCard/>. To begin with create a
div wrapper and define it’s display as
flex and width as
w-full.
Each post has an avatar that we’d add using
<UAvatar/> . We’ll use
<UAvatar/>to pull in the image (
logo.jpeg), located in our
public folder. Then, add some margin to the left using the class
ml-4
<UCard
:ui="{
body: {
padding: 'py-0',
},
}"
>
<div class="flex w-full">
<UAvatar class="ml-4" src="/logo.jpeg" alt="Avatar" size="md" />
</div>
</UCard>
Next, we’d add our name, X(twitter) handle, and it’s content. To achieve the correct styling, there’s a bit of margin to the left (
ml-3). Then, we add an inner
div with
flex and
items-baseline; this allows the name and twitter handle be side-by-side at the bottom of the
div.
<div class="flex w-full">
<UAvatar class="ml-4" src="/logo.jpeg" alt="Avatar" size="md" />
<div class="ml-3 w-full">
<div class="flex items-baseline">
<h3 class="text-base font-bold">Vue Mastery</h3>
<span class="text-[#686E73] text-sm ml-2">@VueMastery</<span>
</div>
<p>{{ post.content }}</p>
</div>
</div>
Then, we have the
post.content to display the content of the
post.
Each post should look just like this:
The final piece to our work are the likes, comments, shares, and views icons.
Let’s create a wrapper
div that’s styled to display
flex. Here, we’d add
justify-between to ensure that our icons and their count are well spaced. While
mt-3 helps ensure padding on the top.
Each icon and their count is wrapped around a
div. We add the text color with
text-[#71777B], define the display as
flex, and center it’s children with
items-center.
The SVG itself has CSS classes to set the height, spacing, and fill it’s color with
"h-5 w-5 mr-1 fill-current". The count component has a little spacing between itself and the icon and it’s added as
class="ml-2".
<div class="flex w-full justify-between mt-3">
<div class="flex items-center text-[#71777B]">
<svg
viewBox="0 0 24 24"
aria-hidden="true"
class="h-5 w-5 mr-1 fill-current"
>
<g>
<path
d="M1.751 10c0-4.42 3.584-8 8.005-8h4.366c4.49 0 8.129 3.64 8.129 8.13 0 2.96-1.607 5.68-4.196 7.11l-8.054 4.46v-3.69h-.067c-4.49.1-8.183-3.51-8.183-8.01zm8.005-6c-3.317 0-6.005 2.69-6.005 6 0 3.37 2.77 6.08 6.138 6.01l.351-.01h1.761v2.3l5.087-2.81c1.951-1.08 3.163-3.13 3.163-5.36 0-3.39-2.744-6.13-6.129-6.13H9.756z"
></path>
</g>
</svg>
<h3 class="ml-2">2</h3>
</div>
<div class="flex items-center text-[#71777B]">
<svg
viewBox="0 0 24 24"
aria-hidden="true"
class="h-5 w-5 mr-1 fill-current"
>
<g>
<path
d="M4.5 3.88l4.432 4.14-1.364 1.46L5.5 7.55V16c0 1.1.896 2 2 2H13v2H7.5c-2.209 0-4-1.79-4-4V7.55L1.432 9.48.068 8.02 4.5 3.88zM16.5 6H11V4h5.5c2.209 0 4 1.79 4 4v8.45l2.068-1.93 1.364 1.46-4.432 4.14-4.432-4.14 1.364-1.46 2.068 1.93V8c0-1.1-.896-2-2-2z"
></path>
</g>
</svg>
<h3 class="ml-2">1</h3>
</div>
<div class="flex items-center text-[#71777B]">
<svg
viewBox="0 0 24 24"
aria-hidden="true"
class="h-5 w-5 mr-1 fill-current"
>
<g>
<path
d="M16.697 5.5c-1.222-.06-2.679.51-3.89 2.16l-.805 1.09-.806-1.09C9.984 6.01 8.526 5.44 7.304 5.5c-1.243.07-2.349.78-2.91 1.91-.552 1.12-.633 2.78.479 4.82 1.074 1.97 3.257 4.27 7.129 6.61 3.87-2.34 6.052-4.64 7.126-6.61 1.111-2.04 1.03-3.7.477-4.82-.561-1.13-1.666-1.84-2.908-1.91zm4.187 7.69c-1.351 2.48-4.001 5.12-8.379 7.67l-.503.3-.504-.3c-4.379-2.55-7.029-5.19-8.382-7.67-1.36-2.5-1.41-4.86-.514-6.67.887-1.79 2.647-2.91 4.601-3.01 1.651-.09 3.368.56 4.798 2.01 1.429-1.45 3.146-2.1 4.796-2.01 1.954.1 3.714 1.22 4.601 3.01.896 1.81.846 4.17-.514 6.67z"
></path>
</g>
</svg>
<h3 class="ml-2">1</h3>
</div>
<div class="flex items-center text-[#71777B]">
<svg
viewBox="0 0 24 24"
aria-hidden="true"
class="h-5 w-5 mr-1 fill-current"
>
<g>
<path
d="M8.75 21V3h2v18h-2zM18 21V8.5h2V21h-2zM4 21l.004-10h2L6 21H4zm9.248 0v-7h2v7h-2z"
></path>
</g>
</svg>
<h3 class="ml-2">100</h3>
</div>
<div class="flex items-center pr-3">
<svg
viewBox="0 0 24 24"
aria-hidden="true"
class="h-5 w-5 mr-1 rounded-full fill-current text-[#71777B]"
>
<g>
<path
d="M12 2.59l5.7 5.7-1.41 1.42L13 6.41V16h-2V6.41l-3.3 3.3-1.41-1.42L12 2.59zM21 15l-.02 3.51c0 1.38-1.12 2.49-2.5 2.49H5.5C4.11 21 3 19.88 3 18.5V15h2v3.5c0 .28.22.5.5.5h12.98c.28 0 .5-.22.5-.5L19 15h2z"
></path>
</g>
</svg>
</div>
</div>
One thing to note is that the last
div containing the
share SVG has an extra padding to the right (
pr-3) to add extra spacing to the edge.
We’ve successfully displayed our
Posts.
As mentioned above,
Replies basically duplicates the same thing we’ve done for our
Posts using the
replies array. In the spirit of the DRY (Don’t Repeat Yourself) principle, let’s have everything inside another component and import it into our own
Twitter.vue component.
Create a new component inside our
components folder. Lets’s call it
**Tweets.vue**.
// Tweets.vue
<script setup>
const props = defineProps({
items: {
type: Array,
required: true,
},
});
const { items } = props;
</script>
<template>
<UContainer>
<div :key="{ index }" v-for="(item, index) in items" class="space-y-3">
<UCard
class="py-2"
:ui="{
body: {
padding: 'py-0',
},
}"
>
<div class="flex w-full">
<UAvatar class="ml-4" src="/logo.jpeg" alt="Avatar" size="md" />
<div class="ml-3 w-full">
<div class="flex items-baseline">
<h3 class="text-base font-bold">Vue Mastery</h3>
<h6 class="text-[#686E73] text-sm ml-2">@VueMastery</h6>
</div>
<h5>{{ item.content }}</h5>
<div class="flex w-full justify-between mt-3">
<div class="flex items-center">
<svg
viewBox="0 0 24 24"
aria-hidden="true"
class="h-5 w-5 mr-1 rounded-full fill-current text-[#71777B]"
>
<g>
<path
d="M1.751 10c0-4.42 3.584-8 8.005-8h4.366c4.49 0 8.129 3.64 8.129 8.13 0 2.96-1.607 5.68-4.196 7.11l-8.054 4.46v-3.69h-.067c-4.49.1-8.183-3.51-8.183-8.01zm8.005-6c-3.317 0-6.005 2.69-6.005 6 0 3.37 2.77 6.08 6.138 6.01l.351-.01h1.761v2.3l5.087-2.81c1.951-1.08 3.163-3.13 3.163-5.36 0-3.39-2.744-6.13-6.129-6.13H9.756z"
></path>
</g>
</svg>
<h3 class="ml-2 text-[#71777B]">2</h3>
</div>
<div class="flex items-center">
<svg
viewBox="0 0 24 24"
aria-hidden="true"
class="h-5 w-5 mr-1 rounded-full fill-current text-[#71777B]"
>
<g>
<path
d="M4.5 3.88l4.432 4.14-1.364 1.46L5.5 7.55V16c0 1.1.896 2 2 2H13v2H7.5c-2.209 0-4-1.79-4-4V7.55L1.432 9.48.068 8.02 4.5 3.88zM16.5 6H11V4h5.5c2.209 0 4 1.79 4 4v8.45l2.068-1.93 1.364 1.46-4.432 4.14-4.432-4.14 1.364-1.46 2.068 1.93V8c0-1.1-.896-2-2-2z"
></path>
</g>
</svg>
<h3 class="ml-2 text-[#71777B]">1</h3>
</div>
<div class="flex items-center">
<svg
viewBox="0 0 24 24"
aria-hidden="true"
class="h-5 w-5 mr-1 rounded-full fill-current text-[#71777B]"
>
<g>
<path
d="M16.697 5.5c-1.222-.06-2.679.51-3.89 2.16l-.805 1.09-.806-1.09C9.984 6.01 8.526 5.44 7.304 5.5c-1.243.07-2.349.78-2.91 1.91-.552 1.12-.633 2.78.479 4.82 1.074 1.97 3.257 4.27 7.129 6.61 3.87-2.34 6.052-4.64 7.126-6.61 1.111-2.04 1.03-3.7.477-4.82-.561-1.13-1.666-1.84-2.908-1.91zm4.187 7.69c-1.351 2.48-4.001 5.12-8.379 7.67l-.503.3-.504-.3c-4.379-2.55-7.029-5.19-8.382-7.67-1.36-2.5-1.41-4.86-.514-6.67.887-1.79 2.647-2.91 4.601-3.01 1.651-.09 3.368.56 4.798 2.01 1.429-1.45 3.146-2.1 4.796-2.01 1.954.1 3.714 1.22 4.601 3.01.896 1.81.846 4.17-.514 6.67z"
></path>
</g>
</svg>
<h3 class="ml-2 text-[#71777B]">1</h3>
</div>
<div class="flex items-center">
<svg
viewBox="0 0 24 24"
aria-hidden="true"
class="h-5 w-5 mr-1 rounded-full fill-current text-[#71777B]"
>
<g>
<path
d="M8.75 21V3h2v18h-2zM18 21V8.5h2V21h-2zM4 21l.004-10h2L6 21H4zm9.248 0v-7h2v7h-2z"
></path>
</g>
</svg>
<h3 class="ml-2 text-[#71777B]">100</h3>
</div>
<div class="flex items-center pr-3">
<svg
viewBox="0 0 24 24"
aria-hidden="true"
class="h-5 w-5 mr-1 rounded-full fill-current text-[#71777B]"
>
<g>
<path
d="M12 2.59l5.7 5.7-1.41 1.42L13 6.41V16h-2V6.41l-3.3 3.3-1.41-1.42L12 2.59zM21 15l-.02 3.51c0 1.38-1.12 2.49-2.5 2.49H5.5C4.11 21 3 19.88 3 18.5V15h2v3.5c0 .28.22.5.5.5h12.98c.28 0 .5-.22.5-.5L19 15h2z"
></path>
</g>
</svg>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</UCard>
</div>
</UContainer>
</template>
We create an
items prop that we’d use to pass in either the
posts or
replies array from our
Twitter.vue. We then move the entire
<UContainer/> into this component. This loops over the
items array prop at every point in time.
Go back into the
Twitter.vue component and replace the entire
<UTabs/> component with this below:
<UTabs :items="items">
<template #default="{ item, selected }">
<div
v-if="selected"
class="flex items-center align-center gap-2 relative border-b-4 border-[#2C9AF0]"
>
<span class="m-2 align-center"> {{ item.label }}</span>
</div>
</template>
<template #item="{ item }">
<Tweets v-if="item.key === 'posts'" :items="posts" />
<Tweets v-else-if="item.key === 'replies'" :items="replies" />
</template>
</UTabs>
All we’ve done here is to replace the both
<UContainer/> components with the
<Tweets/> components. This now works perfectly for both
Posts and
Replies.
Here’s the final version of our demo:
Continue Learning
Congratulations on completing this tutorial. We covered the steps you’ll need to use Nuxt UI in your project. From installation to initialization with the correct config, and finally using the components within our project.
You can checkout the official Nuxt UI documentation to explore the powerful features of Nuxt UI and incorporate the various components within your own projects. To continue deepening your understanding of the Nuxt ecosystem, check out the courses recommended below.