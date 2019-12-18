Apply for our VueConf.US Scholarship

Adam Jahr

Adam Jahr

Update: We are no longer accepting new applications. Thank you to everyone who applied. We will announce the winners soon!

At Vue Mastery, it’s important to us that we support the Vue.js community, both the team developing the framework and the developers who are using it. That’s why we are excited to announce that we are giving away two full scholarships to VueConf.US, taking place in Austin, TX, March 2-4.

The scholarship includes a 3-day VueConf.US ticket, paid flight, hotel room, and gift card for food. To enter, simply fill out the application. Applicants will be announced by the end of January.

While we will review all applications, our intention is to provide this opportunity to people who would otherwise not be able to attend the conference. If you know someone who could benefit from this opportunity, please do share it with them.

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