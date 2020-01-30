Announcing our VueConf.US Scholarship Winners

As 2019 was coming to an end, my team and I were brainstorming about new ways we could give back to the Vue community in 2020. That’s when we thought of the idea to give the gift of immersive learning by providing 2 full-ride scholarships to VueConf.US in Austin, TX, this March. We were shocked when we received over 1,200 applications! With so many applicants, it was not easy choosing only two winners. After almost a whole month, we were finally able to narrow it down. We are proud to officially announce our two very deserving scholarship winners.

Our first winner is Johanna, Director of Women Who Code DFW and mentor for pre-teen and teenage girls with an interest in technology. We were so impressed with her passion for Vue.js, her willingness to share the knowledge that she’ll gain at the conference, and her drive to master new techniques, as she comes from a non-traditional background that led her to development.

Our second winner, Tashi, is a web developer at Virginia Tech who is seeking to create an impact using Vue.js. He recently came to the states from Tibet. In his free time, he works to keep the Tibetan language alive and has created a Tibetan Virtual keyboard and online Tibetan English Dictionary. He is undoubtedly passionate about technology and has sought new ways to deepen his knowledge and share it with his diverse teammates.

Congratulations Johanna and Tashi! To all of our other applicants, thank you for taking the time to share your stories with us. After seeing the potential community-wide impacts that can be made by helping empowered individuals attend Vue conferences, I think it’s safe to say that we will be providing more scholarships in the future.

Will we be seeing you at VueConf.US? If yes, we hope you’ll say hi! If you’re on the fence, feel free to use our code VUEMASTERY50 to get $50 off of a ticket.