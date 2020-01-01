Our Free Weekend for Vite has ended

The ultimate learning resource for Vue developers

Dive into Vue Mastery's comprehensive platform of courses that guide you through every aspect of the Vue ecosystem, from beginner to expert.

The Vue Mastery
Platform includes

143
talks
21
courses
73
hours

Learning Paths for all Levels

If you’re brand new to Vue, you can start with this beginner path that teaches the essentials.
Keep in mind this path is a suggestion, and we recommend exploring what other courses you may want to watch.

Vue 3
Vue 2

    Intro to Vue 3

    Learn the fundamentals of Vue 3 in this course that starts with the very basics.

    Real World Vue 3 (Composition API)

    Learn the fundamentals of building a production-level single page application with Vue 3.

    Touring Vue Router (Composition API)

    Explore how Vue Router gives your Vue 3 app the navigation features it needs to scale.

    Pinia Fundamentals

    Learn the fundamentals of Pinia, Vue's new state management library, by building a simple Todo List App.

    Intro to Vue 3 + TypeScript

    With Vue 3's enhanced TypeScript support, using it just got easier. Learn how to strengthen your Vue apps with this popular technology.

    Unit Testing Vue 3

    Learn about the benefits of unit testing, and what you should and shouldn't be testing in your Vue apps.

Master new skills in 2022

Our upcoming content includes:

  • Nuxt 3
  • Vue 3 + Typescript
  • Vue 3 + GraphQL
  • Pinia (a new state management paradigm)
  • New courses by Evan You & Vue Core Team Members

What our subscribers are saying

The approach VueMastery takes to explain the concepts is what sets them apart in my opinion. Having the animations and the visual aids is definitely one of the reasons that makes me want to continue watching the lessons. Being able to visualize a concept and how it relates to others is very valuable to me. I wish I could have enough time to watch their content more often. This platform is definitely worth it!
AxelAxel
If you've been digging through the Vue docs and could use a guiding hand, some structure in your learning, and some deeper understanding, then this is for you! The videos and articles are very well structured, clear and it's easy to code along in order to learn. Wholeheartedly recommend.
ManonManon
I was a complete beginner in front end development, VueMastery allowed me to become the go to person at my company for any vue related question. I was able not only to learn how to use vue. But how to do things well and explaining to me any errors I might have encountered. With VueMastery’s help, I was able to implement a killer feature in our web application.
Jean-BaptisteJean-Baptiste
When I was first learning Vue, I was lucky enough to come across this site. After doing the free lesson, I quickly gave them my money. They take what can seem complicated and break it down into easy-to-understand chunks of knowledge. I am constantly checking to see if they've released new lessons in any ongoing courses or released new courses period. This is one of the best investments in my coding education I've ever made. Many thanks to the Vue Mastery team!
JimJim
My team leveraged the content at Vue Mastery to take an idea from concept to production. Being backend developers with limited knowledge in web development technologies, we followed the lessons and in about 4 months we implemented two different Vue.JS applications: one as our main website and a separate dashboard for registered users. Having used only a small subset of Vue's features for my existing applications, I'm maintaining my subscription to Vue Mastery for the easy explanations of advanced concepts like the Nuxt.js framework that will help me be more productive in developing future applications.
GonçaloGonçalo
Nowadays we can find a lot of reference information, documentation and learning material on the internet, but besides the official Vue documentation, Vue Mastery has been my main source of learning material over the last 1.5 years. I can gladly say that Vue Mastery took a great part in me finding a job using Vue today.
NicolasNicolas
