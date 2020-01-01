Access our guide of the deprecations, errors, and warnings you may encounter and how to fix them.
Getting started with Vue 2? This is where you'll start.
The first course on your learning journey is completely free.
Unsure if you should start with Vue 3 instead? Read this blog post.
If you're just getting started with Vue and want to start with Vue 3, start with this free course.
Unsure if you should start with Vue 2 instead? Read this blog post.
Once you've learned the basics, you can grow your knowledge of intermediate Vue features and powerful libraries like Nuxt and Vuetify.
The last step to mastery is to become intimately familiar with Vue design patterns and the source code. We've worked closely with Evan You and other Vue Core team members to teach you how to fully utilize the advanced features of Vue.
With a paid account you will gain access to:
Did you know that you can access some of our premium courses and lessons with a free account? Beginning your Vue journey is closer than you may have thought.
A free account will also ensure that you're in the loop when we publish our latest lessons and blogs which will keep you current in the ever-changing Vue.js ecosystem.
Ready to level-up?