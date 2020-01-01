Ready to propel past the fundamentals? Explore the Intermediate path to improve upon your existing Vue skills. Keep in mind this path is a suggestion, and we recommend exploring what other courses you may want to watch.
Vue 3 Composition API
Learn Vue 3's new Composition API, an alternative way to compose components for scalable Vue applications.
Proven Pinia Patterns
Explore more complex use cases and best practices of state management with Pinia.
Vue 3 Forms
Create simpler and more powerful reusable forms with Vue 3.
Validating Vue 3 Forms
Learn how to validate any type and size of form in Vue 3 by leveraging the power of Vee-Validate.
TypeScript Friendly Vue 3
Get a better developer experience when using TypeScript in your Vue 3 apps by leveraging the script setup syntax.
Real World Nuxt
Gain experience building a practical Nuxt app in this course that covers rendering for performance.
Pro Nuxt Workflow
The Nuxt ecosystem is full of tools to boost your productivity. Level up your workflow by learning how take advantage of them.
Rendering Revealed
Gain clarity on Vue + Nuxt app rendering modes and the best fit for your project's needs, performance demands, and user experience.
Build a Blog w/ Nuxt 3 Content
Build a blog using Nuxt 3, Nuxt Content v2, and Bulma CSS.
Nuxt 3 Middleware
Leverage Nuxt 3 middleware to run custom code before a page is rendered, enhancing your apps' security and maintainability at scale.
Coding Better Composables
Learn how to write scalable Composables based on best practices from the popular VueUse library.
Firebase with Vue 3 and VueFire
Learn the foundations of using Firebase for the back end of your Vue apps.
Real World Testing
Explore how to thoroughly test a production-level Vue app