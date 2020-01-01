If you’re brand new to Vue, you can start with this beginner path that teaches the essentials. Keep in mind this path is a suggestion, and we recommend exploring what othercoursesyou may want to watch.
Vue 3 Composition API
Learn Vue 3's new Composition API, an alternative way to compose components for scalable Vue applications.
Lightning Fast Builds w/ Vite
Learn about Vite, the lightning-fast and lean build tool and dev server, billed as the next generation of front end tooling. Taught by its creator, Evan You.
Vue 3 Forms
Create simpler and more powerful reusable forms with Vue 3.
Validating Vue 3 Forms
Learn how to validate any type and size of form in Vue 3 by leveraging the power of Vee-Validate.
TypeScript Friendly Vue 3
Get a better developer experience when using TypeScript in your Vue 3 apps by leveraging the script setup syntax.
Nuxt 3 Essentials
Learn this intuitive framework that includes built-in tools and structure to build Vue apps that can scale.
Build a Blog w/ Nuxt 3 Content
Build a blog using Nuxt 3, Nuxt Content v2, and Bulma CSS.