If you’re brand new to Vue, you can start with this beginner path that teaches the essentials. Keep in mind this path is a suggestion, and we recommend exploring what othercoursesyou may want to watch.
Vue 3
Vue 2
Intro to Vue 3
Learn the fundamentals of Vue 3 in this course that starts with the very basics.
Real World Vue 3 (Composition API)
Learn the fundamentals of building a production-level single page application with Vue 3.
Touring Vue Router (Composition API)
Explore how Vue Router gives your Vue 3 app the navigation features it needs to scale.
Pinia Fundamentals
Learn the fundamentals of Pinia, Vue's new state management library, by building a simple Todo List App.
Intro to Vue 3 + TypeScript
With Vue 3's enhanced TypeScript support, using it just got easier. Learn how to strengthen your Vue apps with this popular technology.
Unit Testing Vue 3
Learn about the benefits of unit testing, and what you should and shouldn't be testing in your Vue apps.