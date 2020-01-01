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To elevate your abilities toward mastery, accomplish our advanced path.Keep in mind this path is a suggestion, and we recommend exploring what other courses you may want to watch.
Understand Vue 3 from the inside out through the perspective of the creator himself, Evan You.
The way Vue 3 does reactivity is entirely different from Vue 2. Learn how it works under the hood throughout this advanced course.
Build your best components by understanding the best practices and pros and cons of various design patterns.
Discover how to use Pinia like a pro by watching its creator demonstrate 5 elegant ways to use Vue’s state management library.
Sharpen your Nuxt 3 skills by building a Trello clone alongside a core team member.
Transform your front-end apps into powerful full-stack applications with Nuxt 3 by leveraging its server capabilities.
Future-proof your skills by harnessing the power of AI by building a Vue app powered by multiple popular AI APIs.
Use GraphQL to modernize how your Vue app queries, manipulates, and stores data.