To elevate your abilities toward mastery, accomplish our advanced path.Keep in mind this path is a suggestion, and we recommend exploring what othercoursesyou may want to watch.
Understand Vue 3 from the inside out through the perspective of the creator himself, Evan You.
The way Vue 3 does reactivity is entirely different from Vue 2. Learn how it works under the hood throughout this advanced course.
Learn how to write scalable Composables based on best practices from the popular VueUse library.
Use GraphQL to modernize how your Vue app queries, manipulates, and stores data.
Put theory into practice by building a feature-rich email app that makes use of the core new features of Vue 3.
Discover the full functionality of Vue components with Gregg Pollack & Evan You, the creator of Vue.