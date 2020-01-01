Basic a11y for our components

Welcome back!

At the end of the last lesson we discussed the importance of incorporating accessibility into your first round of development. I can not stress this enough: Accessibility is not a secondary task that you come back to after your app is working. It is a primary concern that needs to be addressed as part of your development process.

In this course I decided to keep it separate for educational reasons, introducing one concept at a time and building upon those concepts incrementally. We now have the conceptual groundwork laid out to add in our accessibility features.

We will go over what I consider some of the very basic accessibility conc