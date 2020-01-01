Vue Mastery
Vue 3 Deep Dive with Evan You
Lessons
1. Vue 3 Overview
6:22
2. Virtual DOM & Render Functions
7:19
3. How to use Render Functions
15:54
4. Compiler & Renderer API
19:39
5. Creating a Mount function
9:51
6. Creating a Patch function
19:11
7. Intro to Reactivity
9:57
8. Building Reactivity from Scratch
12:06
9. Building the Reactive API
15:21
10. Creating a Mini Vue
10:35
11. The Composition API
15:07
12. Code Organization
10:53
13. Logic Reuse
18:45
14. Composition API Example
12:21
15. Parting Words
3:40
