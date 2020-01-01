Touring Vue Router (Options API)

Lessons

1. Introduction

1:21

2. Receiving URL Parameters

4:30

3. Building Pagination

9:53

4. Nested Routes

10:07

5. Redirect & Alias

5:53

6. Programmatic Navigation

5:24

7. Error Handling and 404s

8:05

8. Flash Messages

5:27

9. In-Component Route Guards

11:02

10. Global and Per-Route Guards

10:03

11. Wrapping Up

9:44

Introduction

Learn what we’ll be learning and building together in the course