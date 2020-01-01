Vue Mastery
Courses
Learning Paths
Blog
Conferences
Pricing
Search
Toggle menu
Touring Vue Router (Options API)
Lessons
1. Introduction
1:21
2. Receiving URL Parameters
4:30
3. Building Pagination
9:53
4. Nested Routes
10:07
5. Redirect & Alias
5:53
6. Programmatic Navigation
5:24
7. Error Handling and 404s
8:05
8. Flash Messages
5:27
9. In-Component Route Guards
11:02
10. Global and Per-Route Guards
10:03
11. Wrapping Up
9:44
Introduction
Learn what we’ll be learning and building together in the course