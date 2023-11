In this lesson we’ll use In-Component Route Guards to show a progress bar and only load the component if it’s successfully returned from our API. The goal is to provide a better user experience.

🛑 Problem: When our API is slow our page looks broken

At the moment EventList looks like this when it loads slowly:

