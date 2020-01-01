Creating a Nuxt App

Now that you know why to use Nuxt.js to build Vue apps, in this lesson we’ll start building a Nuxt.js app together, understand the folder structure, and start building our example application. By the end we’ll have a working app with a layout and two pages we can navigate between.

Prerequisite Knowledge

From this point forward I’m going to assume that you’re comfortable with HTML, CSS, JavaScript basics, Vue.js, Vue Router, and Vuex. If you’re not familiar with these Vue topi