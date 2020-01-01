Scaling Vue with Nuxt.js

Lessons

1. Why Use Nuxt.js?

4:40

2. Creating a Nuxt App

15:53

3. Universal Mode

8:05

4. SEO with vue-meta

9:14

5. File-based Routing

9:25

6. API Calls with Axios

10:08

7. Async/Await & Progress Bar

7:35

8. Using Vuex

9:54

9. Universal Mode Deployment

11:05

10. Static Site Generated Deployment

8:20

This course was created with Nuxt 2.3.4. Please check the Nuxt docs if you run into any issues using a newer version.

Creating a Nuxt App

Now that you know why to use Nuxt.js to build Vue apps, in this lesson we’ll start building a Nuxt.js app together, understand the folder structure, and start building our example application. By the end we’ll have a working app with a layout and two pages we can navigate between.

Prerequisite Knowledge

From this point forward I’m going to assume that you’re comfortable with HTML, CSS, JavaScript basics, Vue.js, Vue Router, and Vuex. If you’re not familiar with these Vue topi