When building your next web app, you’ll have to answer the crucial question of what rendering strategy your app will leverage. Will it be handled on the server side? The client side? A combination of both?

But with all of the choices available to us, it sometimes feels like we can be drowning in the alphabet soup of acronyms … SSR, CSR, ISR… what do these even mean? And what is best for my project’s needs?

So I’d like to invite you to take a journey