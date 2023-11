At this point, our example app has all of the features we need it to for this course. We’ve covered a lot of concepts along the way and unpacked fundamental Vue app development practices. We’re now ready to take our project to the next step of any real-world application and deploy it out into the real world. In this lesson, we’ll understand what happens in the build process and how to smoothly deploy our app with a convenient platform called Render.

What happens wh