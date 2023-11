In this lesson we’re going to introduce you to the tools that Vue uses to navigate between pages (or views) in our application. We’ll cover:

What is Client-Side Routing?

How to set up Vue Router?

Named Routes, a better way to create navigation links

Redirecting & Aliasing Routes

Building out our example app

Let’s jump in.

Server-Side vs Client-Side Routing

When it comes to websites, typically we connect our page together with lin