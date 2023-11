In this tutorial, we’ll get acquainted with single file .vue components and how to use them together cooperatively throughout a Vue application.

We’ll be:

Exploring the anatomy of a vue component

Learning how to nest components inside each other

Implementing global and scoped styles

Adding components to our example app

Building blocks of a Vue app

Vue components are the building blocks of a Vue app. These components are used, and reused, together to structure your application, which you can envision as a treelike structure.

So how do you cr