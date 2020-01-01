API calls with Axios

It’s time to load dynamic data from an API into our Vue application! In this lesson we’ll learn how to use Axios as our API client to load remote data into our Vue app, we’ll learn to use JSON Server as a mock API server, and we’ll learn some best practices on how to keep our service code separate from the rest of our app. If you’re just joining us (or you want to refresh your codebase), here is our starting code. You can find a link to our finished code over in lesson resources.

🌋 Static to Dynamic Data