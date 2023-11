Now that we’ve created our project with create-vue, we’re ready to start customizing it to build our own app.

If you’re coding along (which I encourage you to do) you’ll want to checkout the L3-start branch of our project repo to grab the starting code (L3 stands for Lesson 3). In that code, I want to bring your attention to this file I’ve added:

📄 .prettierrc.json

{ "singleQuote" : true , "semi" : false }

Here, I’ve set up some rules so that Prettier will change any double qu