Querying with GraphQL

Lessons

1. Intro to GraphQL

4:42

2. Fetching data with queries

9:11

3. Improving Developer Experience

5:43

4. Query variables, handling loading and errors

6:53

5. Advanced queries

5:52

6. Updating data with mutations

13:59

7. Bonus: Q&A with Natalia Tepluhina

21:29

8. Manual cache updates and optimistic responses

12:41

9. Real-time updates with subscriptions

6:59

10. Setting up local state with Apollo Client

6:05

11. Modifying local state with Apollo Client

4:48

Bonus: Q&A with Natalia Tepluhina

In this vid