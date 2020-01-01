Vue Mastery
Q&A with Evan You
Lessons
1. What is your daily routine?
1:38
2. Who inspires you?
1:15
3. Advice for becoming a full-time open-source creator?
1:14
4. How do you overcome tough challenges?
1:53
5. What is your next game-changing idea?
0:40
6. What's your approach to creating elegant components?
1:43
7. Recommended toolchain for a solo developer working alone?
0:56
8. What to consider when using experimental Vue features?
2:53
9. Will there be a dedicated mobile solution?
1:14
10. What is your vision for Vue 4?
2:41
11. How can Vue's longevity be assured?
2:42
12. How to prevent Vue from becoming overcomplicated?
2:33
13. How does the team maintain backwards compatibility?
2:01
14. How can we help increase adoption of Vue in companies?
2:56
15. Will Vue become compile-only like Svelte?
1:36
16. What about React Server Components for Vue?
1:28
17. How does the JavaScript ecosystem influence Vue's direction?
3:02
18. What advice for aspiring developers?
1:51
19. How can people help support you and the Vue Project?
2:05
Will Vue become compile-only like Svelte?
Question
**Do you ever see Vue going i