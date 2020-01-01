Save 40% on a year of Vue learning
Get deal
Vue Mastery
Courses
Learning Paths
Blog
Conferences
Pricing
Search
Toggle menu
Proven Component Patterns
Lessons
1. Introduction
1:32
2. Configuration vs Composition
10:00
3. Vendor Wrapper Pattern
04:32
4. Transparent Component Pattern
04:10
5. Dynamic Component Pattern
05:34
6. Provider Component Pattern
05:52
7. Logic Reusability & Composition
10:18
8. Component Organization
04:34
9. When to Refactor Components
04:35
10. Closing Thoughts
00:55
Closing Thoughts
These co