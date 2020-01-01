Vue Mastery
Courses
Learning Paths
Blog
Conferences
Pricing
Search
Toggle menu
Progressive Web Apps w/ Vue 3
Lessons
1. What are progressive web apps?
3:59
2. Overview and Setup
3:28
3. Service Workers
2:45
4. Manifest.json
4:21
5. Offline Databases with IndexedDB
4:49
6. Fetching a Database with IndexedDB
10:37
7. Object Stores with IndexedDB
7:29
8. Saving Data to IndexedDB
8:02
9. Deleting Data from IndexedDB
3:41
10. Next Steps
1:30
Manifest.json
What is manifest.json?
Let’s start by checking out the star of this lesson: `manifest.jso