Progressive Web Apps w/ Vue 3

Lessons

1. What are progressive web apps?

3:59

2. Overview and Setup

3:28

3. Service Workers

2:45

4. Manifest.json

4:21

5. Offline Databases with IndexedDB

4:49

6. Fetching a Database with IndexedDB

10:37

7. Object Stores with IndexedDB

7:29

8. Saving Data to IndexedDB

8:02

9. Deleting Data from IndexedDB

3:41

10. Next Steps

1:30

Manifest.json

What is manifest.json?

Let’s start by checking out the star of this lesson: `manifest.jso