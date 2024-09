Welcome back! We’ve been looking at multiple tools in our Nuxt treasure trove but we have to remember, Nuxt was created as a frontend framework, a medium to visually present apps to users. And a property of a great application is an appealing user interface. It has to look good as well as offer a great user experience.

So, in this lesson we’re going to explore how to build visually pleasing applications using a library in the Nuxt ecosystem: Nuxt UI