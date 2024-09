When it comes to authentication, the server-side setup is crucial. For single-page apps, we need a set of API routes to interact with the session.

Generally, we need three routes:

A /api/signup route to create a user account

route to create a user account A /api/login route to create a session for a user account

route to create a session for a user account A /api/logout route to delete the session

Most importantly, we need a global way to filter all requests so that only authenticated users can access private routes. This will be implemented as a server middleware in Nuxt.js.

Nuxt-auth-utils already includes a route for logging out that we can extend, along with a built-in route f