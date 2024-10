What is CSRF?

By now, we’re all familiar with the harms that security threats can pose to web applications. Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks pose significant threats, potentially leading to unauthorized actions and data breaches.

With a CSRF, the attacker gets the user’s browser to make a state-changing request. This is usually done by tricking the user into visiting the attacker’s website, which then sends a request to the target website. Because browsers automatically send cookies to the serve