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Nuxt 3 Middleware
Lessons
1. Introduction
1:51
2. What is middleware?
3:13
3. Basic anatomy of middleware
3:52
4. Inline middleware
9:32
5. Named middleware
7:33
6. Global middleware
3:55
7. Middleware execution order
9:18
8. Error handling
5:06
9. Performance considerations
2:41
10. Next Steps
1:05
Basic anatomy of middleware
What is middleware?
At its core, it’s a normal JavaScript fu