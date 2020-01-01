Nuxt 3 Middleware

Lessons

1. Introduction

1:51

2. What is middleware?

3:13

3. Basic anatomy of middleware

3:52

4. Inline middleware

9:32

5. Named middleware

7:33

6. Global middleware

3:55

7. Middleware execution order

9:18

8. Error handling

5:06

9. Performance considerations

2:41

10. Next Steps

1:05

Basic anatomy of middleware

What is middleware?

At its core, it’s a normal JavaScript fu