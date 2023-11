A form is only as good as the data it collects from your user. If it’s not collecting what you need, your form isn’t serving its purpose. This is why we need form validation. In this tutorial, we’ll be exploring how to add validation to Vue forms.

🛑 Problem

Currently, if a user fills out our EventCreate form, they are able to leave fields blank and still submit the form. We don’t want that to happen. We need to make sure those fields are filled in, and with the right kind of information.

