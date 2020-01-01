Form Validation with Vuelidate Pt. 2

NOTE: Since publishing this lesson, we’ve learned there is a new issue with vuejs-datepicker’s opened event. If you are experiencing issues getting the code to work on that component, please know it’s likely due to this issue.

In our previous lesson, we started working with Vuelidate to validate a Vue form. In this lesson, we’ll continue working with Vuelidate and add validations to our example application’s form, which is composed of our reusable form components.

🛑 Problem

Inside our EventCreate component, we have a form that is currently able to be submitted with blank fields. We don’t want users to be able to create an event without filling ou