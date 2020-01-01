Modern Vue: Latest Updates

Lessons

Introduction

0:33

Vue 3.5 Reactive Props Destructure

1:37

Vue 3.5 Allow Hydration Mismatch

2:02

Vue 3.5 Lazy Hydration

3:45

Vue 3.5 useTemplateRef

1:22

Vue 3.4 defineModel

4:02

Vue 3.4 v-bind same-name shorthand

0:52

Vue 3.3 TypeScript Upgrades for Macro

2:47

Vue 3.3 Generic Component

2:49

Vue 3.3 defineOptions

0:41

Vue 3.2 <style> v-bind

1:09

Vue 3.2 <script setup>

4:14

A template ref is a ref that connects to an element