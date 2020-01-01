Although this course was developed with Vue 2, the syntax for Vue 3 with Vuex is virtually the same.
In the previous two lessons we used Vuex to encapsulate the state of our application and standardize how that state gets modified (through actions and mutations). However, as our application gets bigger, we’re going to end up with a gigantic
store.js file. This is where Vuex modules come in, allowing us to keep our Vuex code organized and easier to test.
There has to be a better way to organize our Vuex code, as we’ve just put everything in our
store.js file up until this point.
Vuex has an option called modules which makes it simple to split out d