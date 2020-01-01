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Intro to Vue 3 (Options API)
Lessons
1. Intro to Vue 3
1:46
2. Creating the Vue App
6:45
3. Attribute Binding
3:48
4. Conditional Rendering
5:07
5. List Rendering
3:27
6. Event Handling
4:27
7. Class & Style Binding
6:33
8. Computed Properties
6:17
9. Components & Props
6:35
10. Communicating Events
3:53
11. Forms & v-model
8:22
Computed Properties
Learn about computed properties