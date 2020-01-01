Firebase with Vue 3 and VueFire

Lessons

1. Introduction

3:00

2. Firebase Fundamentals

13:45

3. Setup Firebase with Vue

13:14

4. Fetching Data from Firebase

16:42

5. Adding Data to Firebase

8:47

6. Updating Data in Firebase

12:31

7. Deleting Data in Firebase

6:40

8. Firebase Auth Fundamentals

6:15

9. Registering Users with Firebase Auth

06:38

10. Authenticating Users with Firebase Auth

8:39

11. Deploying Your App

14:19

12. Next Steps

2:25

Next Steps

Well, congratulations, you finished the course