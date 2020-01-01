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Firebase with Vue 3 and VueFire
Lessons
1. Introduction
3:00
2. Firebase Fundamentals
13:45
3. Setup Firebase with Vue
13:14
4. Fetching Data from Firebase
16:42
5. Adding Data to Firebase
8:47
6. Updating Data in Firebase
12:31
7. Deleting Data in Firebase
6:40
8. Firebase Auth Fundamentals
6:15
9. Registering Users with Firebase Auth
06:38
10. Authenticating Users with Firebase Auth
8:39
11. Deploying Your App
14:19
12. Next Steps
2:25
Next Steps
Well, congratulations, you finished the course