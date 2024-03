Welcome back! In our previous lesson, we started building out our X profile clone. We will build on that foundation in this lesson.

In this lesson, we’ll introduce the tab component to display different post/tweet categories, and a new custom Tweet component for displaying our tweets.

Let’s get started.

Building the Tabs Component

The first thing we’d want to add is our Tabs component. Tabs are essential when you want to provide a user-friendly way to navigate between differ