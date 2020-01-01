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Build a Trello Clone w/ Nuxt 3
Lessons
1. Introduction
3:08
2. Project Setup
15:46
3. Building the UI
10:29
4. CRUD for Columns
23:24
5. Display Task Route in Modal
16:01
6. CRUD for Tasks
16:50
7. Drag and Drop Tasks
20:47
8. Drag and Drop Columns
10:35
9. Refine Drag and Drop for Tasks
6:08
10. Bonus with Next Steps
9:21
Project Setup
New Nuxt 3 Project
🎯 Goal: Setup n