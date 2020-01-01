Build a Trello Clone w/ Nuxt 3

Lessons

1. Introduction

3:08

2. Project Setup

15:46

3. Building the UI

10:29

4. CRUD for Columns

23:24

5. Display Task Route in Modal

16:01

6. CRUD for Tasks

16:50

7. Drag and Drop Tasks

20:47

8. Drag and Drop Columns

10:35

9. Refine Drag and Drop for Tasks

6:08

10. Bonus with Next Steps

9:21

Display Task Route in Modal

🎯 Goal: User should be ab