Build a Gmail Clone with Vue 3
Lessons
1. Tour the Project
2:46
2. Building the Inbox
9:28
3. Async Setup & Suspense
7:49
4. Axios & JSON Server
7:41
5. Opening an Email
5:57
6. Email Modal
3:06
7. Keyboard Shortcuts
4:50
8. useKeydown Composable
9:03
9. Email Action Bar
6:56
10. Flexible Events
9:37
11. Multi-select with Reactive Sets
7:33
12. App-wide Non-persisted State
5:43
13. ‘Select All’ Checkbox
11:13
14. Bulk Actions
11:50
15. Archived View
6:46
16. Conclusion
11:12
Tour the Project
Let’s take a look at the email app we’ll be building with Vue 3