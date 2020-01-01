Build a Gmail Clone with Vue 3

Lessons

1. Tour the Project

2:46

2. Building the Inbox

9:28

3. Async Setup & Suspense

7:49

4. Axios & JSON Server

7:41

5. Opening an Email

5:57

6. Email Modal

3:06

7. Keyboard Shortcuts

4:50

8. useKeydown Composable

9:03

9. Email Action Bar

6:56

10. Flexible Events

9:37

11. Multi-select with Reactive Sets

7:33

12. App-wide Non-persisted State

5:43

13. ‘Select All’ Checkbox

11:13

14. Bulk Actions

11:50

15. Archived View

6:46

16. Conclusion

11:12

Keyboard Shortcuts

