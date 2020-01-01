Build a Blog w/ Nuxt 3 Content

Lessons

1. Introduction

2:49

2. Project Overview and Setup

3:32

3. Creating Blog Posts with Markdown

4:46

4. Using Vue Components in Markdown

4:14

5. Build the Blog Post List Component

9:14

6. Build the Blog Post Detail Page

10:27

7. Deploying Your Blog

5:06

8. Final Thoughts

1:03

Final Thoughts

Believe it or not, just like that we’re done! You’v