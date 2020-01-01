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Build a Blog w/ Nuxt 3 Content
Lessons
1. Introduction
2:49
2. Project Overview and Setup
3:32
3. Creating Blog Posts with Markdown
4:46
4. Using Vue Components in Markdown
4:14
5. Build the Blog Post List Component
9:14
6. Build the Blog Post Detail Page
10:27
7. Deploying Your Blog
5:06
8. Final Thoughts
1:03
Final Thoughts
Believe it or not, just like that we’re done! You’v