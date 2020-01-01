Beautify with Vuetify

Lessons

1. Getting Started with Vuetify

7:31

2. Components (Pt. 1)

9:48

3. Components (Pt. 2)

14:35

4. Layouts: Grid System

10:13

5. Layouts: Responsive Design

8:22

6. Forms: Fundamentals

10:13

7. Forms: Validation

11:45

8. Directives

7:53

9. Themes

6:40
