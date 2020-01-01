Vue Mastery
Courses
Learning Paths
Blog
Conferences
Pricing
Search
Toggle menu
Beautify with Vuetify
Lessons
1. Getting Started with Vuetify
7:31
2. Components (Pt. 1)
9:48
3. Components (Pt. 2)
14:35
4. Layouts: Grid System
10:13
5. Layouts: Responsive Design
8:22
6. Forms: Fundamentals
10:13
7. Forms: Validation
11:45
8. Directives
7:53
9. Themes
6:40
Notify me when new lessons are available.
Toggle
Getting Started with Vuetify
Learn how Vuetify can help you make beautiful apps with Google’s Material Design.