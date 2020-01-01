Components (Pt. 2)

In the last lesson, Vuetify Components Part 1, we started learning how to use Vuetify components by adding a global header and footer. In this lesson, we are going to take our app to the next level with

multi-page navigation

take a deeper dive into components docs

learn how to use more complex component

Managing navigation with Vuetify is no different than any other Vue app since all we need is Vue Router. In this lesson, I’ll go through the basic steps to use Vue Router, but for an in-depth exploration of Vue Router, make sure to check out our Real World Vue course where we teach you about Vue Router.

Let’s get started by opening up our project in our terminal.

Adding Navigation