Advanced Components
Lessons
1. Introduction
1:43
2. Build a Reactivity System
16:50
3. Evan You on Proxies
9:48
4. Reactivity in Vue.js
13:44
5. Evan You on Vue Core
10:18
6. Template Compilation
14:15
7. Evan You on the Virtual DOM
5:05
8. Functional Components
5:47
9. Evan You on Functional Components
2:33
10. The Mounting Process
10:31
11. Evan You on the Mounting Process
8:32
12. Scoped Slots & Render Props
9:22
Evan You on Proxies
Watch commentary with Evan You explaining proxy based reactivity.