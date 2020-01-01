Save
40%
on a year of Vue learning
Learn to use TanStack Vue Query to fetch and cache server data in Vue apps.
For developer advocates, open source authors, and managers: learn how to attract, educate, and build a developer community around your project.
Learn the fundamentals of Vue 3 in this course that starts with the very basics.
Keep up with the latest syntax and features of Vue’s evolving landscape.
Explore the best practices that ensure you’re building reliable, scalable, maintainable components.
The Nuxt ecosystem is full of tools to boost your productivity. Level up your workflow by learning how take advantage of them.
Learn the essential patterns of SSR authentication for Nuxt.js apps through practical hands-on lessons.
Learn how to use Nuxt API routes to handle server-side logic directly within your Nuxt application.
Gain clarity on Vue + Nuxt app rendering modes and the best fit for your project's needs, performance demands, and user experience.
Gain experience building a practical Nuxt app in this course that covers rendering for performance.
Solidify your apps with end-to-end testing to ensure features you deploy don't fail in production.
Vapor mode is Vue's brand new compilation strategy that will enhance your apps' performance. Learn how it works and how to maximize its power.
Learn Vue 3's new Composition API, an alternative way to compose components for scalable Vue applications.
Bring yourself up to speed on new features and breaking changes when migrating from Vue 2 to Vue 3
Understand Vue 3 from the inside out through the perspective of the creator himself, Evan You.
The way Vue 3 does reactivity is entirely different from Vue 2. Learn how it works under the hood throughout this advanced course.
Get a better developer experience when using TypeScript in your Vue 3 apps by leveraging the script setup syntax.
Learn about the benefits of unit testing, and what you should and shouldn't be testing in your Vue apps.
Learn the foundations of using Firebase for the back end of your Vue apps.
Learn the fundamentals of building a production-level single page application with Vue 3.
Explore how Vue Router gives your Vue 3 app the navigation features it needs to scale.
Learn the fundamentals of Pinia, Vue's new state management library, by building a simple Todo List App.
Learn how state management with Vuex can handle your app's data needs.
Rapidly learn Vue by applying the React knowledge you already have.
Rapidly learn Vue by understanding the differences between Vue and React.
Transition your state management from Vuex to Pinia with the guidance of a Vue Core Team Member.
Learn from the expert in this recording of a live Q&A with Creator of Pinia Eduardo San Martin Morote.
Explore more complex use cases and best practices of state management with Pinia.
Discover how to use Pinia like a pro by watching its creator demonstrate 5 elegant ways to use Vue’s state management library.
Learn this intuitive framework that includes built-in tools and structure to build Vue apps that can scale.
Build a blog using Nuxt 3, Nuxt Content v2, and Bulma CSS.
Sharpen your Nuxt 3 skills by building a Trello clone alongside a core team member.
Leverage Nuxt 3 middleware to run custom code before a page is rendered, enhancing your apps' security and maintainability at scale.
Transform your front-end apps into powerful full-stack applications with Nuxt 3 by leveraging its server capabilities.
Once you are comfortable with Vue, learning a framework like Nuxt.js allows you to create production-ready web apps which follow best practices.
Learn about Vite, the lightning-fast and lean build tool and dev server, billed as the next generation of front end tooling. Taught by its creator, Evan You.
Speed up your component tests with Vitest, the blazing fast unit test framework powered by Vite.js.
With Vue 3's enhanced TypeScript support, using it just got easier. Learn how to strengthen your Vue apps with this popular technology.
Create simpler and more powerful reusable forms with Vue 3.
Learn how to validate any type and size of form in Vue 3 by leveraging the power of Vee-Validate.
Build your best components by understanding the best practices and pros and cons of various design patterns.
Learn how to write scalable Composables based on best practices from the popular VueUse library.
Discover the full functionality of Vue components with Gregg Pollack & Evan You, the creator of Vue.
Explore how to thoroughly test a production-level Vue app
Put theory into practice by building a feature-rich email app that makes use of the core new features of Vue 3.
Core team member Damian Dulisz joins Gregg Pollack to build a Trello clone in Vue.js together. We build the app using Vuex, local storage, the browser drag and drop API, and lots of component refactoring.
Future-proof your skills by harnessing the power of AI by building a Vue app powered by multiple popular AI APIs.
Modernize your styles with Tailwind, the popular utility-first CSS framework.
In this course, you’ll learn how to get started with building a web app that’s offline-ready with Vue 3 and Progressive Web Apps.
Bring your web interface to life and improve your user experience with Vue animations.
Create quick and beautiful user interfaces with the popular Vuetify UI component library.
Learn how to handle state in a production-level application with Vuex, Vue's own state management pattern and library.
Use GraphQL to modernize how your Vue app queries, manipulates, and stores data.
Learn how to control access to certain parts of your app by implementing user authentication with JWT.
Get an exclusive glimpse into the mind of the creator of Vue.
Learn how to create beautifully styled and structured web apps using Vuetify, a material design component framework.