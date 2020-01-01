Latest

Fullstack w/ Nuxt Nitro
Vue 3

Fullstack w/ Nuxt Nitro

Transform your front-end apps into powerful full-stack applications with Nuxt 3 by leveraging its server capabilities.

54 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Programming an AI-Powered App

Programming an AI-Powered App

Future-proof your skills by harnessing the power of AI by building a Vue app powered by multiple popular AI APIs.

51 min
advanced

Sandra Rodgers

Sandra
Watch Us Build a Trello Clone

Watch Us Build a Trello Clone

Core team member Damian Dulisz joins Gregg Pollack to build a Trello clone in Vue.js together. We build the app using Vuex, local storage, the browser drag and drop API, and lots of component refactoring.

2 hr 21 min
intermediate

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
Touring Vue Router (Composition API)
Vue 3
Composition API

Touring Vue Router (Composition API)

Explore how Vue Router gives your Vue 3 app the navigation features it needs to scale.

59 min
beginner

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
Quick Tests with Vitest

Quick Tests with Vitest

Speed up your component tests with Vitest, the blazing fast unit test framework powered by Vite.js.

45 min
intermediate

David Nwadiogbu

David
Touring Vue Router (Options API)
Vue 3
Options API

Touring Vue Router (Options API)

Explore how Vue Router gives your Vue 3 app the navigation features it needs to scale.

1 hr 21 min
beginner

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
Q&A with Evan You

Q&A with Evan You

Get an exclusive glimpse into the mind of the creator of Vue.

36 min
beginner

Evan You

Evan
Real World Vue 3 (Composition API)
Vue 3
Composition API

Real World Vue 3 (Composition API)

Learn the fundamentals of building a production-level single page application with Vue 3.

1 hr 3 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Real World Vue 3 (Options API)
Vue 3
Options API

Real World Vue 3 (Options API)

Learn the fundamentals of building a production-level single page application with Vue 3.

1 hr 8 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Coding Better Composables
Vue 3

Coding Better Composables

Learn how to write scalable Composables based on best practices from the popular VueUse library.

28 min
intermediate

Gregg Pollack

Gregg

Coming Soon

Build a Trello Clone w/ Nuxt 3
Coming Soon

Build a Trello Clone w/ Nuxt 3

Sharpen your Nuxt 3 skills by building a Trello clone alongside a core team member.

Ben Hong

Ben
Real World Nuxt 3
Coming Soon

Real World Nuxt 3

Gain experience building a practical Nuxt 3 app in this course that covers rendering for performance.

Andy Li

Andy
Pro Nuxt Workflow
Coming Soon

Pro Nuxt Workflow

The Nuxt ecosystem is full of tools to boost your productivity. Level up your workflow by learning how take advantage of them.

David Nwadiogbu

David
Easy Interfaces with Vuetify
Coming Soon

Easy Interfaces with Vuetify

Create quick and beautiful user interfaces with the popular Vuetify UI component library.

David Nwadiogbu

David

Mastering Vue 3

Advance your abilities using Vue 3
Vue 3 Composition API
Vue 3

Vue 3 Composition API

Learn Vue 3's new Composition API, an alternative way to compose components for scalable Vue applications.

43 min
advanced

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
From Vue 2 to Vue 3
Vue 3

From Vue 2 to Vue 3

Bring yourself up to speed on new features and breaking changes when migrating from Vue 2 to Vue 3

51 min
advanced

Marina Mosti

Marina
Vue 3 Deep Dive with Evan You
Vue 3

Vue 3 Deep Dive with Evan You

Understand Vue 3 from the inside out through the perspective of the creator himself, Evan You.

3 hr 7 min
advanced

Evan You

Evan
Vue 3 Reactivity
Vue 3

Vue 3 Reactivity

The way Vue 3 does reactivity is entirely different from Vue 2. Learn how it works under the hood throughout this advanced course.

1 hr 1 min
advanced

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
TypeScript Friendly Vue 3
Vue 3

TypeScript Friendly Vue 3

Get a better developer experience when using TypeScript in your Vue 3 apps by leveraging the script setup syntax.

24 min
advanced

Andy Li

Andy
Unit Testing Vue 3
Vue 3

Unit Testing Vue 3

Learn about the benefits of unit testing, and what you should and shouldn't be testing in your Vue apps.

43 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Firebase with Vue 3 and VueFire
Vue 3

Firebase with Vue 3 and VueFire

Learn the foundations of using Firebase for the back end of your Vue apps.

1 hr 52 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Vue 2
Vue 3

Beginner - Vue 3

Learn the fundamentals of Vue, with Vue 3 or Vue 2.
Intro to Vue 3
Vue 3

Intro to Vue 3

Learn the fundamentals of Vue 3 in this course that starts with the very basics.

57 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Real World Vue 3 (Composition API)
Vue 3
Composition API

Real World Vue 3 (Composition API)

Learn the fundamentals of building a production-level single page application with Vue 3.

1 hr 3 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Real World Vue 3 (Options API)
Vue 3
Options API

Real World Vue 3 (Options API)

Learn the fundamentals of building a production-level single page application with Vue 3.

1 hr 8 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Touring Vue Router (Options API)
Vue 3
Options API

Touring Vue Router (Options API)

Explore how Vue Router gives your Vue 3 app the navigation features it needs to scale.

1 hr 21 min
beginner

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
Pinia Fundamentals
Vue 3

Pinia Fundamentals

Learn the fundamentals of Pinia, Vue's new state management library, by building a simple Todo List App.

18 min
beginner

Sandra Rodgers

Sandra
Vuex Fundamentals
Vuex 4

Vuex Fundamentals

Learn how state management with Vuex can handle your app's data needs.

44 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Unit Testing Vue 3
Vue 3

Unit Testing Vue 3

Learn about the benefits of unit testing, and what you should and shouldn't be testing in your Vue apps.

43 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Vue for React Devs: Similarities
Vue 3

Vue for React Devs: Similarities

Rapidly learn Vue by applying the React knowledge you already have.

27 min
beginner

Andy Li

Andy
Vue for React Devs: Differences
Vue 3

Vue for React Devs: Differences

Rapidly learn Vue by understanding the differences between Vue and React.

34 min
beginner

Andy Li

Andy

Pinia

Learn Vue's new state management library
From Vuex to Pinia
Vue 3

From Vuex to Pinia

Transition your state management from Vuex to Pinia with the guidance of a Vue Core Team Member.

26 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Pinia Q&A
Vue 3

Pinia Q&A

Learn from the expert in this recording of a live Q&A with Creator of Pinia Eduardo San Martin Morote.

51 min
intermediate

Eduardo San Martin Morote

Eduardo
Pinia Fundamentals
Vue 3

Pinia Fundamentals

Learn the fundamentals of Pinia, Vue's new state management library, by building a simple Todo List App.

18 min
beginner

Sandra Rodgers

Sandra
Proven Pinia Patterns
Vue 3

Proven Pinia Patterns

Explore more complex use cases and best practices of state management with Pinia.

24 min
advanced

Sandra Rodgers

Sandra
5 Elegant ways to use Pinia
Vue 3

5 Elegant ways to use Pinia

Discover how to use Pinia like a pro by watching its creator demonstrate 5 elegant ways to use Vue’s state management library.

59 min
advanced

Eduardo San Martin Morote

Eduardo

Nuxt

Build apps that can scale with Nuxt.js
Scaling Vue with Nuxt.js

Scaling Vue with Nuxt.js

Once you are comfortable with Vue, learning a framework like Nuxt.js allows you to create production-ready web apps which follow best practices.

1 hr 34 min
intermediate

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
Nuxt 3 Essentials
Vue 3

Nuxt 3 Essentials

Learn this intuitive framework that includes built-in tools and structure to build Vue apps that can scale.

22 min
intermediate

Steve Edwards

Steve
Build a Blog w/ Nuxt 3 Content
Vue 3

Build a Blog w/ Nuxt 3 Content

Build a blog using Nuxt 3, Nuxt Content v2, and Bulma CSS.

41 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Nuxt 3 Middleware
Vue 3

Nuxt 3 Middleware

Leverage Nuxt 3 middleware to run custom code before a page is rendered, enhancing your apps' security and maintainability at scale.

48 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Fullstack w/ Nuxt Nitro
Vue 3

Fullstack w/ Nuxt Nitro

Transform your front-end apps into powerful full-stack applications with Nuxt 3 by leveraging its server capabilities.

54 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben

Vite

Dive into the blazing fast and modern Vite ecosystem
Lightning Fast Builds w/ Vite

Lightning Fast Builds w/ Vite

Learn about Vite, the lightning-fast and lean build tool and dev server, billed as the next generation of front end tooling. Taught by its creator, Evan You.

44 min
advanced

Evan You

Evan
Quick Tests with Vitest

Quick Tests with Vitest

Speed up your component tests with Vitest, the blazing fast unit test framework powered by Vite.js.

45 min
intermediate

David Nwadiogbu

David

TypeScript

Integrate TypeScript into your Vue 3 apps
Intro to Vue 3 + TypeScript
Vue 3

Intro to Vue 3 + TypeScript

With Vue 3's enhanced TypeScript support, using it just got easier. Learn how to strengthen your Vue apps with this popular technology.

56 min
advanced

Ben Hong

Ben
TypeScript Friendly Vue 3
Vue 3

TypeScript Friendly Vue 3

Get a better developer experience when using TypeScript in your Vue 3 apps by leveraging the script setup syntax.

24 min
advanced

Andy Li

Andy

Vue Router

Navigate between different parts of your app with Vue Router
Real World Vue 3 (Options API)
Vue 3
Options API

Real World Vue 3 (Options API)

Learn the fundamentals of building a production-level single page application with Vue 3.

1 hr 8 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Touring Vue Router (Options API)
Vue 3
Options API

Touring Vue Router (Options API)

Explore how Vue Router gives your Vue 3 app the navigation features it needs to scale.

1 hr 21 min
beginner

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
Touring Vue Router (Composition API)
Vue 3
Composition API

Touring Vue Router (Composition API)

Explore how Vue Router gives your Vue 3 app the navigation features it needs to scale.

59 min
beginner

Gregg Pollack

Gregg

Forms

Create forms that are easy to use and even easier to manage
Vue 3 Forms
Vue 3

Vue 3 Forms

Create simpler and more powerful reusable forms with Vue 3.

1 hr 25 min
intermediate

Marina Mosti

Marina
Validating Vue 3 Forms
Vue 3

Validating Vue 3 Forms

Learn how to validate any type and size of form in Vue 3 by leveraging the power of Vee-Validate.

37 min
intermediate

Marina Mosti

Marina

Component Composition

Compose expert-level components using industry best practices
Component Design Patterns

Component Design Patterns

Build your best components by understanding the best practices and pros and cons of various design patterns.

40 min
advanced

Ben Hong

Ben
Coding Better Composables
Vue 3

Coding Better Composables

Learn how to write scalable Composables based on best practices from the popular VueUse library.

28 min
intermediate

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
Advanced Components

Advanced Components

Discover the full functionality of Vue components with Gregg Pollack & Evan You, the creator of Vue.

1 hr 48 min
advanced

Gregg Pollack

Gregg

Testing

Solidify your apps by testing your components
Unit Testing Vue 2

Unit Testing Vue 2

Learn about the benefits of unit testing, and what you should and shouldn't be testing in your Vue apps.

44 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Unit Testing Vue 3
Vue 3

Unit Testing Vue 3

Learn about the benefits of unit testing, and what you should and shouldn't be testing in your Vue apps.

43 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Real World Testing
Vue 3

Real World Testing

Explore how to thoroughly test a production-level Vue app

52 min
intermediate

Jessica Sachs

Jessica
Quick Tests with Vitest

Quick Tests with Vitest

Speed up your component tests with Vitest, the blazing fast unit test framework powered by Vite.js.

45 min
intermediate

David Nwadiogbu

David

Practical Builds

Follow along with experts as they build their Vue apps
Build a Gmail Clone with Vue 3
Vue 3

Build a Gmail Clone with Vue 3

Put theory into practice by building a feature-rich email app that makes use of the core new features of Vue 3.

2 hr 1 min
advanced

Watch Us Build a Trello Clone

Watch Us Build a Trello Clone

Core team member Damian Dulisz joins Gregg Pollack to build a Trello clone in Vue.js together. We build the app using Vuex, local storage, the browser drag and drop API, and lots of component refactoring.

2 hr 21 min
intermediate

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
Build a Blog w/ Nuxt 3 Content
Vue 3

Build a Blog w/ Nuxt 3 Content

Build a blog using Nuxt 3, Nuxt Content v2, and Bulma CSS.

41 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben

Vuex

Uncover how to use Vue's original state management library
Mastering Vuex

Mastering Vuex

Learn how to handle state in a production-level application with Vuex, Vue's own state management pattern and library.

1 hr 27 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Vuex Fundamentals
Vuex 4

Vuex Fundamentals

Learn how state management with Vuex can handle your app's data needs.

44 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam

User Interface

Enhance your user interface and boost user experience
Utility-First CSS with Tailwind

Utility-First CSS with Tailwind

Modernize your styles with Tailwind, the popular utility-first CSS framework.

37 min
intermediate

Andy Li

Andy
Progressive Web Apps w/ Vue 3
Vue 3

Progressive Web Apps w/ Vue 3

In this course, you’ll learn how to get started with building a web app that’s offline-ready with Vue 3 and Progressive Web Apps.

50 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Animating Vue

Animating Vue

Bring your web interface to life and improve your user experience with Vue animations.

1 hr 1 min
intermediate

Adam Jahr

Adam

Additional Courses

Check out additional courses on hot topics from the Vue ecosystem
Querying with GraphQL
Vue 3

Querying with GraphQL

Use GraphQL to modernize how your Vue app queries, manipulates, and stores data.

1 hr 38 min
intermediate

Marina Mosti

Marina
Token-Based Authentication

Token-Based Authentication

Learn how to control access to certain parts of your app by implementing user authentication with JWT.

51 min
intermediate

Adam Jahr

Adam
Firebase with Vue 3 and VueFire
Vue 3

Firebase with Vue 3 and VueFire

Learn the foundations of using Firebase for the back end of your Vue apps.

1 hr 52 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Animating Vue

Animating Vue

Bring your web interface to life and improve your user experience with Vue animations.

1 hr 1 min
intermediate

Adam Jahr

Adam
Progressive Web Apps w/ Vue 3
Vue 3

Progressive Web Apps w/ Vue 3

In this course, you’ll learn how to get started with building a web app that’s offline-ready with Vue 3 and Progressive Web Apps.

50 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Programming an AI-Powered App

Programming an AI-Powered App

Future-proof your skills by harnessing the power of AI by building a Vue app powered by multiple popular AI APIs.

51 min
advanced

Sandra Rodgers

Sandra
Q&A with Evan You

Q&A with Evan You

Get an exclusive glimpse into the mind of the creator of Vue.

36 min
beginner

Evan You

Evan
Beautify with Vuetify

Beautify with Vuetify

Learn how to create beautifully styled and structured web apps using Vuetify, a material design component framework.

1 hr 27 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben

Download the cheatsheets

Save time and energy with our cheat sheets.
Vue Essentials
Vue Essentials
Nuxt
Nuxt
Vue 3 Migration Guide
Vue 3 Migration Guide
Vue 3 Composition API
Vue 3 Composition API
Vue Router
Vue Router
Pinia
Pinia