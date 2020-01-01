Latest

Caching with TanStack Vue Query
Vue 3

Caching with TanStack Vue Query

Learn to use TanStack Vue Query to fetch and cache server data in Vue apps.

18 min
intermediate

Andy Li

Andy
Reaching & Teaching Developers

Reaching & Teaching Developers

For developer advocates, open source authors, and managers: learn how to attract, educate, and build a developer community around your project.

16 min
intermediate

Adam Jahr

Adam
Intro to Vue 3 (Composition API)
Vue 3
Composition API

Intro to Vue 3 (Composition API)

Learn the fundamentals of Vue 3 in this course that starts with the very basics.

56 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Modern Vue: Latest Updates
Vue 3
Composition API

Modern Vue: Latest Updates

Keep up with the latest syntax and features of Vue’s evolving landscape.

25 min
intermediate

Andy Li

Andy
Proven Component Patterns
Vue 3
Composition API

Proven Component Patterns

Explore the best practices that ensure you’re building reliable, scalable, maintainable components.

52 min
advanced

Ben Hong

Ben
Pro Nuxt Workflow
Vue 3
Composition API

Pro Nuxt Workflow

The Nuxt ecosystem is full of tools to boost your productivity. Level up your workflow by learning how take advantage of them.

52 min
intermediate

David Nwadiogbu

David
Nuxt Authentication
Vue 3
Composition API

Nuxt Authentication

Learn the essential patterns of SSR authentication for Nuxt.js apps through practical hands-on lessons.

1 hr 3 min
intermediate

Andy Li

Andy
Nuxt API Routes
Vue 3
Composition API

Nuxt API Routes

Learn how to use Nuxt API routes to handle server-side logic directly within your Nuxt application.

27 min
intermediate

Andy Li

Andy
Rendering Revealed
Vue 3
Composition API

Rendering Revealed

Gain clarity on Vue + Nuxt app rendering modes and the best fit for your project's needs, performance demands, and user experience.

18 min
intermediate

Adam Jahr

Adam
Real World Nuxt
Vue 3
Composition API

Real World Nuxt

Gain experience building a practical Nuxt app in this course that covers rendering for performance.

48 min
intermediate

Andy Li

Andy

Coming Soon

End-to-End Testing w/ Playwright
In Production

End-to-End Testing w/ Playwright

Solidify your apps with end-to-end testing to ensure features you deploy don't fail in production.

Andy Li

Andy
Vapor Mode
In Production
Vue 3

Vapor Mode

Vapor mode is Vue's brand new compilation strategy that will enhance your apps' performance. Learn how it works and how to maximize its power.

Andy Li

Andy

Mastering Vue 3

Advance your abilities using Vue 3
Vue 3 Composition API
Vue 3
Composition API

Vue 3 Composition API

Learn Vue 3's new Composition API, an alternative way to compose components for scalable Vue applications.

43 min
intermediate

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
From Vue 2 to Vue 3
Vue 3

From Vue 2 to Vue 3

Bring yourself up to speed on new features and breaking changes when migrating from Vue 2 to Vue 3

51 min
intermediate

Marina Mosti

Marina
Vue 3 Deep Dive with Evan You
Vue 3

Vue 3 Deep Dive with Evan You

Understand Vue 3 from the inside out through the perspective of the creator himself, Evan You.

3 hr 7 min
advanced

Evan You

Evan
Vue 3 Reactivity
Vue 3

Vue 3 Reactivity

The way Vue 3 does reactivity is entirely different from Vue 2. Learn how it works under the hood throughout this advanced course.

1 hr 1 min
advanced

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
TypeScript Friendly Vue 3
Vue 3
Composition API

TypeScript Friendly Vue 3

Get a better developer experience when using TypeScript in your Vue 3 apps by leveraging the script setup syntax.

24 min
intermediate

Andy Li

Andy
Unit Testing Vue 3
Vue 3

Unit Testing Vue 3

Learn about the benefits of unit testing, and what you should and shouldn't be testing in your Vue apps.

43 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Firebase with Vue 3 and VueFire
Vue 3
Composition API

Firebase with Vue 3 and VueFire

Learn the foundations of using Firebase for the back end of your Vue apps.

1 hr 52 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Modern Vue: Latest Updates
Vue 3
Composition API

Modern Vue: Latest Updates

Keep up with the latest syntax and features of Vue’s evolving landscape.

25 min
intermediate

Andy Li

Andy
Vue 2
Vue 3

Beginner - Vue 3

Learn the fundamentals of Vue, with Vue 3 or Vue 2.
Intro to Vue 3 (Composition API)
Vue 3
Composition API

Intro to Vue 3 (Composition API)

Learn the fundamentals of Vue 3 in this course that starts with the very basics.

56 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Real World Vue 3 (Composition API)
Vue 3
Composition API

Real World Vue 3 (Composition API)

Learn the fundamentals of building a production-level single page application with Vue 3.

1 hr 3 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Touring Vue Router (Composition API)
Vue 3
Composition API

Touring Vue Router (Composition API)

Explore how Vue Router gives your Vue 3 app the navigation features it needs to scale.

55 min
beginner

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
Pinia Fundamentals
Vue 3
Composition API

Pinia Fundamentals

Learn the fundamentals of Pinia, Vue's new state management library, by building a simple Todo List App.

18 min
beginner

Sandra Rodgers

Sandra
Vuex Fundamentals
Vuex 4

Vuex Fundamentals

Learn how state management with Vuex can handle your app's data needs.

44 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Unit Testing Vue 3
Vue 3

Unit Testing Vue 3

Learn about the benefits of unit testing, and what you should and shouldn't be testing in your Vue apps.

43 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Vue for React Devs: Similarities
Vue 3
Composition API

Vue for React Devs: Similarities

Rapidly learn Vue by applying the React knowledge you already have.

27 min
beginner

Andy Li

Andy
Vue for React Devs: Differences
Vue 3
Composition API

Vue for React Devs: Differences

Rapidly learn Vue by understanding the differences between Vue and React.

34 min
beginner

Andy Li

Andy

Pinia

Learn Vue's new state management library
From Vuex to Pinia
Vue 3
Composition API

From Vuex to Pinia

Transition your state management from Vuex to Pinia with the guidance of a Vue Core Team Member.

26 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Pinia Q&A
Vue 3
Composition API

Pinia Q&A

Learn from the expert in this recording of a live Q&A with Creator of Pinia Eduardo San Martin Morote.

51 min
intermediate

Eduardo San Martin Morote

Eduardo
Pinia Fundamentals
Vue 3
Composition API

Pinia Fundamentals

Learn the fundamentals of Pinia, Vue's new state management library, by building a simple Todo List App.

18 min
beginner

Sandra Rodgers

Sandra
Proven Pinia Patterns
Vue 3
Composition API

Proven Pinia Patterns

Explore more complex use cases and best practices of state management with Pinia.

24 min
intermediate

Sandra Rodgers

Sandra
5 Elegant ways to use Pinia
Vue 3
Composition API

5 Elegant ways to use Pinia

Discover how to use Pinia like a pro by watching its creator demonstrate 5 elegant ways to use Vue’s state management library.

59 min
advanced

Eduardo San Martin Morote

Eduardo

Nuxt

Build apps that can scale with Nuxt.js
Nuxt 3 Essentials
Vue 3
Composition API

Nuxt 3 Essentials

Learn this intuitive framework that includes built-in tools and structure to build Vue apps that can scale.

22 min
intermediate

Steve Edwards

Steve
Real World Nuxt
Vue 3
Composition API

Real World Nuxt

Gain experience building a practical Nuxt app in this course that covers rendering for performance.

48 min
intermediate

Andy Li

Andy
Nuxt API Routes
Vue 3
Composition API

Nuxt API Routes

Learn how to use Nuxt API routes to handle server-side logic directly within your Nuxt application.

27 min
intermediate

Andy Li

Andy
Pro Nuxt Workflow
Vue 3
Composition API

Pro Nuxt Workflow

The Nuxt ecosystem is full of tools to boost your productivity. Level up your workflow by learning how take advantage of them.

52 min
intermediate

David Nwadiogbu

David
Build a Blog w/ Nuxt 3 Content
Vue 3
Composition API

Build a Blog w/ Nuxt 3 Content

Build a blog using Nuxt 3, Nuxt Content v2, and Bulma CSS.

41 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Build a Trello Clone w/ Nuxt 3
Vue 3
Composition API

Build a Trello Clone w/ Nuxt 3

Sharpen your Nuxt 3 skills by building a Trello clone alongside a core team member.

2 hr 12 min
advanced

Ben Hong

Ben
Nuxt 3 Middleware
Vue 3
Composition API

Nuxt 3 Middleware

Leverage Nuxt 3 middleware to run custom code before a page is rendered, enhancing your apps' security and maintainability at scale.

48 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Fullstack w/ Nuxt Nitro
Vue 3
Composition API

Fullstack w/ Nuxt Nitro

Transform your front-end apps into powerful full-stack applications with Nuxt 3 by leveraging its server capabilities.

54 min
advanced

Ben Hong

Ben
Nuxt Authentication
Vue 3
Composition API

Nuxt Authentication

Learn the essential patterns of SSR authentication for Nuxt.js apps through practical hands-on lessons.

1 hr 3 min
intermediate

Andy Li

Andy
Scaling Vue with Nuxt.js
Vue 2
Nuxt 2

Scaling Vue with Nuxt.js

Once you are comfortable with Vue, learning a framework like Nuxt.js allows you to create production-ready web apps which follow best practices.

1 hr 34 min
intermediate

Gregg Pollack

Gregg

Vite

Dive into the blazing fast and modern Vite ecosystem
Lightning Fast Builds w/ Vite

Lightning Fast Builds w/ Vite

Learn about Vite, the lightning-fast and lean build tool and dev server, billed as the next generation of front end tooling. Taught by its creator, Evan You.

44 min
beginner

Evan You

Evan
Quick Tests with Vitest
Vue 3
Composition API

Quick Tests with Vitest

Speed up your component tests with Vitest, the blazing fast unit test framework powered by Vite.js.

45 min
beginner

David Nwadiogbu

David

TypeScript

Integrate TypeScript into your Vue 3 apps
Intro to Vue 3 + TypeScript
Vue 3

Intro to Vue 3 + TypeScript

With Vue 3's enhanced TypeScript support, using it just got easier. Learn how to strengthen your Vue apps with this popular technology.

56 min
advanced

Ben Hong

Ben
TypeScript Friendly Vue 3
Vue 3
Composition API

TypeScript Friendly Vue 3

Get a better developer experience when using TypeScript in your Vue 3 apps by leveraging the script setup syntax.

24 min
intermediate

Andy Li

Andy

Vue Router

Navigate between different parts of your app with Vue Router
Real World Vue 3 (Options API)
Vue 3
Options API

Real World Vue 3 (Options API)

Learn the fundamentals of building a production-level single page application with Vue 3.

1 hr 8 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Touring Vue Router (Options API)
Vue 3
Options API

Touring Vue Router (Options API)

Explore how Vue Router gives your Vue 3 app the navigation features it needs to scale.

1 hr 21 min
beginner

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
Touring Vue Router (Composition API)
Vue 3
Composition API

Touring Vue Router (Composition API)

Explore how Vue Router gives your Vue 3 app the navigation features it needs to scale.

55 min
beginner

Gregg Pollack

Gregg

Forms

Create forms that are easy to use and even easier to manage
Vue 3 Forms
Vue 3

Vue 3 Forms

Create simpler and more powerful reusable forms with Vue 3.

1 hr 25 min
intermediate

Marina Mosti

Marina
Validating Vue 3 Forms
Vue 3
Composition API

Validating Vue 3 Forms

Learn how to validate any type and size of form in Vue 3 by leveraging the power of Vee-Validate.

37 min
intermediate

Marina Mosti

Marina

Component Composition

Compose expert-level components using industry best practices
Component Design Patterns

Component Design Patterns

Build your best components by understanding the best practices and pros and cons of various design patterns.

40 min
advanced

Ben Hong

Ben
Coding Better Composables
Vue 3
Composition API

Coding Better Composables

Learn how to write scalable Composables based on best practices from the popular VueUse library.

28 min
intermediate

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
Advanced Components
Vue 2

Advanced Components

Discover the full functionality of Vue components with Gregg Pollack & Evan You, the creator of Vue.

1 hr 48 min
advanced

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
Proven Component Patterns
Vue 3
Composition API

Proven Component Patterns

Explore the best practices that ensure you’re building reliable, scalable, maintainable components.

52 min
advanced

Ben Hong

Ben

Testing

Solidify your apps by testing your components
Quick Tests with Vitest
Vue 3
Composition API

Quick Tests with Vitest

Speed up your component tests with Vitest, the blazing fast unit test framework powered by Vite.js.

45 min
beginner

David Nwadiogbu

David
Unit Testing Vue 3
Vue 3

Unit Testing Vue 3

Learn about the benefits of unit testing, and what you should and shouldn't be testing in your Vue apps.

43 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Real World Testing
Vue 3

Real World Testing

Explore how to thoroughly test a production-level Vue app

52 min
intermediate

Jessica Sachs

Jessica
Unit Testing Vue 2

Unit Testing Vue 2

Learn about the benefits of unit testing, and what you should and shouldn't be testing in your Vue apps.

44 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam

Practical Builds

Follow along with experts as they build their Vue apps
Build a Gmail Clone with Vue 3
Vue 3

Build a Gmail Clone with Vue 3

Put theory into practice by building a feature-rich email app that makes use of the core new features of Vue 3.

2 hr 1 min
advanced

Watch us Build a Trello Clone w/ Vue 2
Vue 2

Watch us Build a Trello Clone w/ Vue 2

Core team member Damian Dulisz joins Gregg Pollack to build a Trello clone in Vue.js together. We build the app using Vuex, local storage, the browser drag and drop API, and lots of component refactoring.

2 hr 21 min
intermediate

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
Build a Blog w/ Nuxt 3 Content
Vue 3
Composition API

Build a Blog w/ Nuxt 3 Content

Build a blog using Nuxt 3, Nuxt Content v2, and Bulma CSS.

41 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Build a Trello Clone w/ Nuxt 3
Vue 3
Composition API

Build a Trello Clone w/ Nuxt 3

Sharpen your Nuxt 3 skills by building a Trello clone alongside a core team member.

2 hr 12 min
advanced

Ben Hong

Ben
Programming an AI-Powered App
Composition API
Vue 3

Programming an AI-Powered App

Future-proof your skills by harnessing the power of AI by building a Vue app powered by multiple popular AI APIs.

51 min
advanced

Sandra Rodgers

Sandra

User Interface

Enhance your user interface and boost user experience
Utility-First CSS with Tailwind
Composition API

Utility-First CSS with Tailwind

Modernize your styles with Tailwind, the popular utility-first CSS framework.

37 min
intermediate

Andy Li

Andy
Progressive Web Apps w/ Vue 3
Vue 3

Progressive Web Apps w/ Vue 3

In this course, you’ll learn how to get started with building a web app that’s offline-ready with Vue 3 and Progressive Web Apps.

50 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Animating Vue
Vue 2

Animating Vue

Bring your web interface to life and improve your user experience with Vue animations.

1 hr 1 min
intermediate

Adam Jahr

Adam
Easy Interfaces with Vuetify 3
Vue 3
Composition API

Easy Interfaces with Vuetify 3

Create quick and beautiful user interfaces with the popular Vuetify UI component library.

51 min
intermediate

David Nwadiogbu

David

Options API

Understand the legacy syntax for older Vue apps
Intro to Vue 3 (Options API)
Vue 3
Options API

Intro to Vue 3 (Options API)

Learn the fundamentals of Vue 3 in this course that starts with the very basics.

57 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Real World Vue 3 (Options API)
Vue 3
Options API

Real World Vue 3 (Options API)

Learn the fundamentals of building a production-level single page application with Vue 3.

1 hr 8 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Touring Vue Router (Options API)
Vue 3
Options API

Touring Vue Router (Options API)

Explore how Vue Router gives your Vue 3 app the navigation features it needs to scale.

1 hr 21 min
beginner

Gregg Pollack

Gregg

Vuex

Uncover how to use Vue's original state management library
Mastering Vuex

Mastering Vuex

Learn how to handle state in a production-level application with Vuex, Vue's own state management pattern and library.

1 hr 27 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Vuex Fundamentals
Vuex 4

Vuex Fundamentals

Learn how state management with Vuex can handle your app's data needs.

44 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam

Additional Courses

Check out additional courses on hot topics from the Vue ecosystem
Querying with GraphQL
Vue 3
Composition API

Querying with GraphQL

Use GraphQL to modernize how your Vue app queries, manipulates, and stores data.

1 hr 38 min
advanced

Marina Mosti

Marina
Token-Based Authentication
Vue 2

Token-Based Authentication

Learn how to control access to certain parts of your app by implementing user authentication with JWT.

51 min
intermediate

Adam Jahr

Adam
Firebase with Vue 3 and VueFire
Vue 3
Composition API

Firebase with Vue 3 and VueFire

Learn the foundations of using Firebase for the back end of your Vue apps.

1 hr 52 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Animating Vue
Vue 2

Animating Vue

Bring your web interface to life and improve your user experience with Vue animations.

1 hr 1 min
intermediate

Adam Jahr

Adam
Progressive Web Apps w/ Vue 3
Vue 3

Progressive Web Apps w/ Vue 3

In this course, you’ll learn how to get started with building a web app that’s offline-ready with Vue 3 and Progressive Web Apps.

50 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Programming an AI-Powered App
Composition API
Vue 3

Programming an AI-Powered App

Future-proof your skills by harnessing the power of AI by building a Vue app powered by multiple popular AI APIs.

51 min
advanced

Sandra Rodgers

Sandra
Q&A with Evan You

Q&A with Evan You

Get an exclusive glimpse into the mind of the creator of Vue.

36 min
beginner

Evan You

Evan
Beautify with Vuetify 2

Beautify with Vuetify 2

Learn how to create beautifully styled and structured web apps using Vuetify, a material design component framework.

1 hr 27 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Easy Interfaces with Vuetify 3
Vue 3
Composition API

Easy Interfaces with Vuetify 3

Create quick and beautiful user interfaces with the popular Vuetify UI component library.

51 min
intermediate

David Nwadiogbu

David
Reaching & Teaching Developers

Reaching & Teaching Developers

For developer advocates, open source authors, and managers: learn how to attract, educate, and build a developer community around your project.

16 min
intermediate

Adam Jahr

Adam

Download the cheatsheets

Save time and energy with our cheat sheets.
Vue 3 Essentials
Vue 3 Essentials
Nuxt
Nuxt
Vue 3 Migration Guide
Vue 3 Migration Guide
Vue 3 Composition API
Vue 3 Composition API
Vue Router
Vue Router
Pinia
Pinia