Transform your front-end apps into powerful full-stack applications with Nuxt 3 by leveraging its server capabilities.
Future-proof your skills by harnessing the power of AI by building a Vue app powered by multiple popular AI APIs.
Core team member Damian Dulisz joins Gregg Pollack to build a Trello clone in Vue.js together. We build the app using Vuex, local storage, the browser drag and drop API, and lots of component refactoring.
Explore how Vue Router gives your Vue 3 app the navigation features it needs to scale.
Speed up your component tests with Vitest, the blazing fast unit test framework powered by Vite.js.
Get an exclusive glimpse into the mind of the creator of Vue.
Learn the fundamentals of building a production-level single page application with Vue 3.
Learn how to write scalable Composables based on best practices from the popular VueUse library.
Sharpen your Nuxt 3 skills by building a Trello clone alongside a core team member.
Gain experience building a practical Nuxt 3 app in this course that covers rendering for performance.
The Nuxt ecosystem is full of tools to boost your productivity. Level up your workflow by learning how take advantage of them.
Create quick and beautiful user interfaces with the popular Vuetify UI component library.
Learn Vue 3's new Composition API, an alternative way to compose components for scalable Vue applications.
Bring yourself up to speed on new features and breaking changes when migrating from Vue 2 to Vue 3
Understand Vue 3 from the inside out through the perspective of the creator himself, Evan You.
The way Vue 3 does reactivity is entirely different from Vue 2. Learn how it works under the hood throughout this advanced course.
Get a better developer experience when using TypeScript in your Vue 3 apps by leveraging the script setup syntax.
Learn about the benefits of unit testing, and what you should and shouldn't be testing in your Vue apps.
Learn the foundations of using Firebase for the back end of your Vue apps.
Learn the fundamentals of Vue 3 in this course that starts with the very basics.
Learn the fundamentals of Pinia, Vue's new state management library, by building a simple Todo List App.
Learn how state management with Vuex can handle your app's data needs.
Rapidly learn Vue by applying the React knowledge you already have.
Rapidly learn Vue by understanding the differences between Vue and React.
Transition your state management from Vuex to Pinia with the guidance of a Vue Core Team Member.
Learn from the expert in this recording of a live Q&A with Creator of Pinia Eduardo San Martin Morote.
Explore more complex use cases and best practices of state management with Pinia.
Discover how to use Pinia like a pro by watching its creator demonstrate 5 elegant ways to use Vue’s state management library.
Once you are comfortable with Vue, learning a framework like Nuxt.js allows you to create production-ready web apps which follow best practices.
Learn this intuitive framework that includes built-in tools and structure to build Vue apps that can scale.
Build a blog using Nuxt 3, Nuxt Content v2, and Bulma CSS.
Leverage Nuxt 3 middleware to run custom code before a page is rendered, enhancing your apps' security and maintainability at scale.
Learn about Vite, the lightning-fast and lean build tool and dev server, billed as the next generation of front end tooling. Taught by its creator, Evan You.
With Vue 3's enhanced TypeScript support, using it just got easier. Learn how to strengthen your Vue apps with this popular technology.
Create simpler and more powerful reusable forms with Vue 3.
Learn how to validate any type and size of form in Vue 3 by leveraging the power of Vee-Validate.
Build your best components by understanding the best practices and pros and cons of various design patterns.
Discover the full functionality of Vue components with Gregg Pollack & Evan You, the creator of Vue.
Explore how to thoroughly test a production-level Vue app
Put theory into practice by building a feature-rich email app that makes use of the core new features of Vue 3.
Learn how to handle state in a production-level application with Vuex, Vue's own state management pattern and library.
Modernize your styles with Tailwind, the popular utility-first CSS framework.
In this course, you’ll learn how to get started with building a web app that’s offline-ready with Vue 3 and Progressive Web Apps.
Bring your web interface to life and improve your user experience with Vue animations.
Use GraphQL to modernize how your Vue app queries, manipulates, and stores data.
Learn how to control access to certain parts of your app by implementing user authentication with JWT.
Learn how to create beautifully styled and structured web apps using Vuetify, a material design component framework.