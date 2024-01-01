Vue.js Live 2024

Talks

1. 10 Years of Vue: the Past and the Future

Evan You

2. What's Hot On Tresjs V4

Alvaro Saburido

3. Learning To Learn: How To Web Dev The Right Way With Vue If You Are A Beginner

Ashwin Vinay Phadke

4. PrimeVue | The Next-Gen UI Component Library

Çağatay Çivici

5. Building a Better Hammer - The Story of Nuxt 4

Daniel Roe

6. Data Loaders - Elevating Data Fetching in Vue

Eduardo San Martin Morote

7. More Secure Vue & Nuxt Apps - By Default

Jakub Andrzejewski

8. The Swiss Army Knife of Every Vue Developer

Juan Andrés Núñez Charro

9. Scalable Forms in Vue

Justin Schroeder

10. No More Mocking! Write Better Tests For Your Nuxt Application With Contract Tests

Markus Oberlehner

11. We May Not Need Component Testing

Maya Shavin

12. 6 Levels of Reusability

Michael Thiessen

13. Who Are Vue? Authn In Vue, The Important Parts

Ramona Schwering

14. Build Your Own Component Library, With `Shadcn-vue`

Zernonia Kong

PrimeVue is a popular UI Component library for Vue 3, featuring over 80 components, unstyled mode with Tailwind CSS presets, pass-through properties, design-agnostic theming, icons, blocks, and templates. Çağatay provides an overview of PrimeVue’s feature set and delves into best practices of UI component development, the component suite, pass-through API, design-agnostic theming, unstyled mode, Tailwind CSS presets, icons, blocks, templates, Figma to theme generation, and the roadmap for future development.