PrimeVue | The Next-Gen UI Component Library

PrimeVue is a popular UI Component library for Vue 3, featuring over 80 components, unstyled mode with Tailwind CSS presets, pass-through properties, design-agnostic theming, icons, blocks, and templates. Çağatay provides an overview of PrimeVue’s feature set and delves into best practices of UI component development, the component suite, pass-through API, design-agnostic theming, unstyled mode, Tailwind CSS presets, icons, blocks, templates, Figma to theme generation, and the roadmap for future development.